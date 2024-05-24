Caregivers ready to go





Brighton & Hoves lifeguards will take up their posts on our beaches this weekend, kicking off the summer season. Last year, our rescuers responded to over 60 major incidents resulting in the saving of 30 lives and helped reunite over 90 missing persons. The new recruits will join the council's Seafront team to help millions of visitors have a safe and enjoyable time at the beach this summer. Lifeguards will patrol the city's beaches from Saturday, May 25. When the summer school holidays begin on July 20, lifeguards will be stationed at other beaches as well. If you are visiting the beach and going for a swim, please stay between the red and yellow flags for your safety. Councilor Birgit Miller, Cabinet Member for Culture, Heritage and Tourism, said: We are delighted to have funded our lifeguard service this year and recruited a dedicated team of new and returning lifeguards to patrol our popular beaches . We are also delighted to be working in partnership with volunteers from Brighton RNLI this year, sharing knowledge and training to help save lives at sea. Our lifeguards are committed to supporting our Coast Guard Officers to ensure that the millions of residents and visitors who flock to our beaches each summer return home safe and happy. Members of the lifeguard team have successfully completed a lifeguard qualification and induction course with the council's Seafront team. They are trained in a wide range of skills from assessing sea and weather conditions and dealing with beach hazards, to first aid and water rescue. This year, the training has also included working with volunteers from Brighton RNLI. Throughout the season, the team will also work with Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard. Our lifeguards can be easily spotted on the beach with their upgraded lifeguard lookout towers. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 10.30am to 6pm or 10.30am to 5.30pm depending on location, supporting the council's year-round team on the coast. Please check the council's website for details regarding lifeguard beach opening times and locations. Read more about our lifeguard service for 2024.

