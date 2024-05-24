Service at Sandwell to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day





On Thursday 6 June, Sandwell will commemorate the heroes of D-Day on the 80th anniversary of the historic Normandy landings.

The service, which is open to all who wish to pay their respects, will be held outside Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury from 11am – 11.30am. It will include a flag raising and a minute's silence, with light refreshments served afterwards. Attendees are asked to be outside the Council building by 10:45am. The Royal British Legion has worked closely with Sandwell Council to organize this event. Anyone is welcome to continue to the Oldbury British Legion on Windsor Road after the service and refreshments have finished in the Council House. A number of servicemen from Sandwell saw action on D-Day, which marked the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control. Among them was Smethwick-born Lieutenant Dan Brotheridge, who is widely recognized as the first Allied serviceman to be killed by enemy action on D-Day. As part of the Ox and Bucks Light Infantry, Lieutenant Brotheridge led his platoon in 'Operation Deadstick'. With planes landing near the bridges in Normandy, this operation aimed to capture them from the Germans, preventing enemy tanks from reaching the Normandy beaches and, therefore, Allied soldiers landing there. The operation was successful and the bridges were taken. However, while leading his platoon across Pegasus Bridge, Lieutenant Brotheridge was hit by enemy fire and died soon afterwards. Lieutenant Brotheridge's daughter Margaret was born three weeks after his death. She said: “I hope the commemorations of the D-Day anniversary and the stories of servicemen like my father will make a difference. It is important that we think about what happened on D-Day and feel proud of what my father's generation did and their dedication to the freedom of Europe. “A lot of people lost their lives and a lot of the soldiers who came back wouldn't talk about what happened there, so we need to make sure their stories are told now and for generations to come.” There is a memorial plaque to Lieutenant Brotheridge in Smethwick Council House. Councilor Syeda Khatun MBE, Mayor of Sandwell, said: “Stories like Lieutenant Brotheridge's really show how much our armed forces gave in the fight to free Europe from Nazi tyranny. It is important on the 80th anniversary of D-Day to remember these sacrifices. “I am proud to join the Royal British Legion and the Sandwell families in marking this historic occasion.” An article about Lieutenant Brotheridge from The Smethwick Telephone newspaper from 1944 is held at Sandwell Archives, based at Smethwick Library and is available to view on request during Sandwell Archives opening hours. With thanks to Chris Sutton at Smethwick Heritage Centre for photos used with this story.

