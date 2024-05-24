ICJ orders Israel to halt Gaza offensive; Israel is unlikely to agree

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) The United Nations' top court ordered Israel on Friday to immediately stop military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, but did not order a ceasefire for the enclave. Although Israel is unlikely to comply with the order, it will increase the pressure increasingly isolated country.

Criticism of the Israelis' handling of the war in Gaza has grown, especially since it turned its focus to Rafah. Just this week three European countries announced that they would recognize a Palestinian stateand chief prosecutor for another international court requested an arrest warrant for Israeli leaders, along with Hamas officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also under pressure at home to end the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants attacked in Israelkilling 1,200 people, most civilians, and taking about 250 hostage. Thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations calling on the government to reach a deal to bring the hostages home, fearing time is running out.

Although the International Court of Justice decision is a blow to Israel's international standing, the court does not have a police force to enforce its orders. In another case on its record, Russia has ignored the courts 2022 order to stop its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The deeply focused decision sent a clear, three-pronged message to Israel, ordering a halt to the Rafah offensive, access to Gaza for war crimes investigators, and a large and immediate increase in humanitarian aid to the region of which it is a part. ARE constant hunger.

This legally binding and highly specific decision leaves Israel very little wiggle room, said Reed Brody, a veteran human rights lawyer and prosecutor.

Benny Gantz, a popular centrist member of the war cabinet, seemed to indicate that Israel would not change its course on Rafah.

The State of Israel is committed to continuing to fight to return its hostages and to promise the safety of its citizens wherever and whenever necessary, including in Rafah, he said.

We will continue to act in accordance with international law wherever we operate, preserving the civilian population to the best extent possible. Not because of the ICJ, but because of who we are and the values ​​we defend.

Shortly after the decision, Netanyahu announced that he would hold a special ministerial meeting to decide how he would respond. Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, derided the decision.

The fact that the ICJ did not even directly link the end of the military operation in Rafah to the release of the hostages and the right of Israelis to defend themselves against terror is a terrible moral failure, he said.

Balkees Jarrah, associate director of international justice at Human Rights Watch, said the court order underscored the perilous situation of Palestinians in Gaza, but warned that it could be ignored unless the international community uses whatever leverage it can on Israel.

The ICJ ruling opens up the possibility of relief, but only if governments use their leverage, including arms embargoes and targeted sanctions, to pressure Israel to urgently comply with the courts' measures, Jarrah said.

The court's president, Nawaf Salam, read the verdict as a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside.

Fears expressed by the court earlier this year about an operation in Rafah have materialized, the ruling said, and Israel must immediately halt its military offensive in the city and anything else that could result in conditions that could cause physical destruction. all or part of the Palestinians there.

Rafah is in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip, on the border with Egypt, and more than 1 million people have sought refuge there in recent months after fleeing fighting elsewhere, with many living in tented camps. Israel has vowed for months to capture Rafah, saying it was Hamas' last stronghold, even as some allies warned that an all-out assault would spell disaster.

Israel began issuing evacuation orders about two weeks ago as it began operations on the outskirts of the city. Since then, the military says about 1 million people have fled as forces push deeper inside.

Rafah is also home to a critical aid crossing, and the UN says the flow of aid reaching it has decreased since the incursion began, although commercial trucks have continued to enter Gaza.

The court ordered Israel to keep the Rafah crossing open, saying the humanitarian situation must now be characterized as catastrophic.

But it did not call for a full ceasefire across Gaza, as South Africa, which has historic ties to the Palestinian people and brought the issue, demanded last week.

South Africa's foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, said the country's claim that a genocide is taking place is getting stronger by the day.

“We are really pleased that the court has taken very seriously the issues that we have put before it and has affirmed that an urgent decision by the court is needed to stop this attack on the innocent Palestinian people,” she told South Africa's state broadcaster SABC. , adding that it is now up to the UN Security Council to determine how to protect the Palestinians.

Request for a ceasefire it is part of a case accusing Israel of committing genocide during its campaign in Gaza. Israel vehemently denies the allegations. The case will take years to resolve, but South Africa is seeking interim injunctions to protect the Palestinians while the legal wrangling continues.

The court ruled Friday that Israel must provide access to any fact-finding or fact-finding mission sent by the UN to investigate allegations of genocide.

In public hearings last week in International Court of JusticeSouth Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, asked the panel of 15 international judges to order Israel to withdraw completely and unconditionally from the Gaza Strip.

The court has already found it that Israel's military operations pose a real and imminent danger to the Palestinian people.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians. The operation has wiped out entire neighborhoods, forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes and pushed parts of the territory into famine.

This could be the last chance for the court to act, Irish lawyer Blinne N Ghrlaigh, who is part of the South African legal team, told the judges last week.

In January, ICJ judges ordered Israel to do everything it could to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel did not order an end to the military offensive. In a second order in March, the court said Israel must take measures to improve the humanitarian situation.

The ICJ decides on disputes between nations. A few kilometers away, the International Criminal Court indicts individuals it deems most responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

On Monday, the ICC's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he had asked the ICC judges to approve arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three top Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh. war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and in Israel.

Israel is not a member of the ICC, so even if warrants are issued, Netanyahu and Gallant do not face any immediate risk of prosecution. But the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Israeli leaders to travel abroad.

Human rights lawyer Brody said the ICJ ruling along with the ICC prosecutors' request for an arrest warrant is a 1-2 legal blow to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

___

This story was updated to correct that the International Criminal Court is not a UN court.

___

Associated Press reporter Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed. ___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war