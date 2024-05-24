International
Israel ordered a halt to the Rafah offensive by the International Court of Justice
The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, the city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million people have sought refuge in dire conditions.
The United Nations' top court cited an “imminent danger” to Palestinians, noting that more than 800,000 people had been forced to flee Rafah since Israeli forces began ground operations in what was once a safe zone. .
Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the ICJ, said Israel had failed to sufficiently address and address the concerns raised by its offensive, while the “catastrophic” living conditions of Palestinians in the strip had further deteriorated.
Israel is unlikely to comply with the order, which the ICJ has no power to enforce, but the historic ruling will pile pressure on the increasingly isolated US ally.
Israel has indicated that it would not accept a court order to end the war against Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with legal advisers to review the ruling, an Israeli official told NBC News shortly after it was issued.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticized the X ruling, saying the court had failed to establish a link between the fighting in Rafah and the return of the Israeli hostages.
Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed the ruling, saying it expected the ICJ to issue a similar ruling for the entire Gaza Strip and not just Rafah.
Defying growing international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, the Israeli military has continued the deadly offensive launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Talks on a ceasefire have stalled, despite pressure at home for Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages still being held in Gaza.
Judge Salam on Friday also reiterated the ICJ's concerns about the safety of hostages held in Gaza and called for their immediate and unconditional release.
The ICJ's order follows an urgent statement by South Africa as part of its ongoing case at the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in its months-long assault on Gaza, a charge that Israel and the United States have denied it.
The case is likely to take years to resolve, but South Africa sought interim injunctions to protect the Palestinians.
Friday's ruling comes just days after the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others for alleged war crimes.
The ICC can charge people with war crimes and other related charges. It is separate from the ICJ, which hears cases between states and has no real power to enforce its decisions. Russia, for example, ignored an order in 2022 to stop its war in Ukraine.
The ICC's announcement drew swift condemnation from Israel and from President Joe Biden, who said the outrageous move suggested a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas. in a stance that put him at odds with some allies.
A few days later Spain, Norway and Ireland announced they would formally recognize a Palestinian state, sparking outrage in Israel.
Israel says its operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas, despite public skepticism from Washington.
Fighting has also continued in northern and central Gaza, including in areas the IDF previously said it had cleared of Hamas. On Friday, the IDF announced it had recovered the bodies of three hostages in the Jabalia camp area of northern Gaza as part of those operations.
We have a national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our abductees, Netanyahu said.
More than 35,000 people have been killed in the enclave, according to local health authorities, since Israeli forces launched their offensive following Hamas attacks on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others were taken hostage, according to officials. Israelis, marking a major escalation in a decade-long conflict.
About 125 people are believed to remain held in Gaza, with about a quarter of them believed to be dead.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/israel-halt-rafah-offensive-international-court-of-justice-ruling-rcna153867
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google's AI-powered summaries appear to generate misleading answers
- Israel ordered a halt to the Rafah offensive by the International Court of Justice
- Study: Tracking your daily steps is key to moving more for better heart health
- Johnson welcomes Ukrainian neo-Nazi Azov Brigade to Parliament
- Megawati compares Jokowi-era elections: previously successful, now engineered
- UK general election 2024 live: MPs exodus in mass as leaders campaign across the UK
- Steven Spielberg's next film will hit theaters in May 2026
- Lac La Biche Lakers junior hockey coach ready for first season
- 38 Tank Dresses That Capture the Casual Vibe of the Season Ahead
- Stocks jump after Dow's biggest collapse in a year
- This Week's Coolest Retail Tech Trends — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- ICJ orders Israel to halt Gaza offensive; Israel is unlikely to agree