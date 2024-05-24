Israel ordered a halt to the Rafah offensive by the International Court of Justice

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, the city in southern Gaza where more than 1 million people have sought refuge in dire conditions.

The United Nations' top court cited an “imminent danger” to Palestinians, noting that more than 800,000 people had been forced to flee Rafah since Israeli forces began ground operations in what was once a safe zone. .

Judge Nawaf Salam, president of the ICJ, said Israel had failed to sufficiently address and address the concerns raised by its offensive, while the “catastrophic” living conditions of Palestinians in the strip had further deteriorated.

Israel is unlikely to comply with the order, which the ICJ has no power to enforce, but the historic ruling will pile pressure on the increasingly isolated US ally.

Israel has indicated that it would not accept a court order to end the war against Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with legal advisers to review the ruling, an Israeli official told NBC News shortly after it was issued.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticized the X ruling, saying the court had failed to establish a link between the fighting in Rafah and the return of the Israeli hostages.

Meanwhile, Hamas welcomed the ruling, saying it expected the ICJ to issue a similar ruling for the entire Gaza Strip and not just Rafah.

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike Friday in Rafah. Mohammed Salem / Reuters

Defying growing international outrage over the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, the Israeli military has continued the deadly offensive launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks. Talks on a ceasefire have stalled, despite pressure at home for Netanyahu to secure the release of hostages still being held in Gaza.

Judge Salam on Friday also reiterated the ICJ's concerns about the safety of hostages held in Gaza and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

The ICJ's order follows an urgent statement by South Africa as part of its ongoing case at the court, based in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing Israel of genocidal acts in its months-long assault on Gaza, a charge that Israel and the United States have denied it.

A woman stands next to a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Wednesday. Eyad Baba / AFP – Getty Images

The case is likely to take years to resolve, but South Africa sought interim injunctions to protect the Palestinians.

Friday's ruling comes just days after the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others for alleged war crimes.

The ICC can charge people with war crimes and other related charges. It is separate from the ICJ, which hears cases between states and has no real power to enforce its decisions. Russia, for example, ignored an order in 2022 to stop its war in Ukraine.

The ICC's announcement drew swift condemnation from Israel and from President Joe Biden, who said the outrageous move suggested a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas. in a stance that put him at odds with some allies.

A few days later Spain, Norway and Ireland announced they would formally recognize a Palestinian state, sparking outrage in Israel.

Israel says its operation in Rafah is necessary to defeat Hamas, despite public skepticism from Washington.

Fighting has also continued in northern and central Gaza, including in areas the IDF previously said it had cleared of Hamas. On Friday, the IDF announced it had recovered the bodies of three hostages in the Jabalia camp area of ​​northern Gaza as part of those operations.

We have a national and moral duty to do everything we can to return our abductees, Netanyahu said.

More than 35,000 people have been killed in the enclave, according to local health authorities, since Israeli forces launched their offensive following Hamas attacks on October 7, in which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 others were taken hostage, according to officials. Israelis, marking a major escalation in a decade-long conflict.

About 125 people are believed to remain held in Gaza, with about a quarter of them believed to be dead.