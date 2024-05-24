Truck driver in fatal crash in Marshfield was incorrectly identified, RCMP say

RCMP in PEI say the driver of a truck that caused a December highway crash that killed four people in Marshfield, northeast of Charlottetown, was actually the person they thought was a passenger in the vehicle.

Police had arrested a 20-year-old man they believed was driving the car and said he was expected to face charges of impaired driving causing death. However, in a press release Friday, they said further investigation had shown their initial finding of who was driving the truck at the time of the Dec. 8 crash was incorrect.

Cpl. Gavin Moore, who speaks for the PEI RCMP, said the investigation was an extensive investigation that took several months. It included witness statements, traffic reconstruction, search warrants, laboratory tests and analysis of medical records.

That's how police realized 30-year-old Daniel Joseph Bambrick, the person they thought was a passenger in the truck, was actually driving when he hit an oncoming vehicle. Bambrick was seriously injured in the crash, and later died of his injuries.

“This was an investigation that was quite dynamic,” Moore told CBC News in an interview.

“A lot of different things were examined and as you can understand, with the information that led us in a certain direction in the beginning, it was our job to make sure … every piece of evidence that could be gathered was looked at to see if it corroborated, dismissed or added to the investigation, and so that's one of the factors that added to the time frame in this investigation.”

RCMP spokesperson on driver in fatal PEI crash being mistakenly identified as passenger RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says a number of investigative tools came into play to lead them to the conclusion that a man who died after a fatal crash on December 8, 2023, was driving the truck that caused the crash. At first they thought he was a passenger. The three young men in the other car died at the scene, while a fourth was seriously injured.

RCMP say the truck, which was traveling east on Route 2, swerved to pass a vehicle and collided head-on with the car.

Three people in the car, all under the age of 20, died at the scene and a fourth was seriously injured. The other occupant of the truck, who police now say was a passenger, was injured but survived.

The mother of the 2 victims gives a statement

TaraDawn Chaisson lost two sons in Marshfield crash; her son Micah survived but spent months in the hospital and is now recovering at home.

CBC News is submitting the following statement in lieu of an interview.

“If, in fact [the other person in the pickup truck] wasn't the driver that night, Micah and I are so relieved for his sake. We know the terrible weight of guilt he would have to bear. We sincerely hope that he and others will use this as an opportunity to advocate for better choices and share with others the importance of preventing friends and family from getting behind the wheel while under the influence.”

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore, who appeared at a Mothers Against Drunk Driving road check shortly after the Dec. 8 Marshfield crash, said the investigation is over given that the man police now believe was responsible died from his injuries. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The investigation is over

Moore said RCMP continue to believe alcohol played a role in the crash, but the investigation is now complete.

“It's not often that you'll see a case where information can go one way and then go another,” he said. “This happens.

“We appreciate the patience of the families who have been affected by this, and the islanders in general.”