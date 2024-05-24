International
Truck driver in fatal crash in Marshfield was incorrectly identified, RCMP say
RCMP in PEI say the driver of a truck that caused a December highway crash that killed four people in Marshfield, northeast of Charlottetown, was actually the person they thought was a passenger in the vehicle.
Police had arrested a 20-year-old man they believed was driving the car and said he was expected to face charges of impaired driving causing death. However, in a press release Friday, they said further investigation had shown their initial finding of who was driving the truck at the time of the Dec. 8 crash was incorrect.
Cpl. Gavin Moore, who speaks for the PEI RCMP, said the investigation was an extensive investigation that took several months. It included witness statements, traffic reconstruction, search warrants, laboratory tests and analysis of medical records.
That's how police realized 30-year-old Daniel Joseph Bambrick, the person they thought was a passenger in the truck, was actually driving when he hit an oncoming vehicle. Bambrick was seriously injured in the crash, and later died of his injuries.
“This was an investigation that was quite dynamic,” Moore told CBC News in an interview.
“A lot of different things were examined and as you can understand, with the information that led us in a certain direction in the beginning, it was our job to make sure … every piece of evidence that could be gathered was looked at to see if it corroborated, dismissed or added to the investigation, and so that's one of the factors that added to the time frame in this investigation.”
RCMP say the truck, which was traveling east on Route 2, swerved to pass a vehicle and collided head-on with the car.
Three people in the car, all under the age of 20, died at the scene and a fourth was seriously injured. The other occupant of the truck, who police now say was a passenger, was injured but survived.
The mother of the 2 victims gives a statement
TaraDawn Chaisson lost two sons in Marshfield crash; her son Micah survived but spent months in the hospital and is now recovering at home.
CBC News is submitting the following statement in lieu of an interview.
“If, in fact [the other person in the pickup truck] wasn't the driver that night, Micah and I are so relieved for his sake. We know the terrible weight of guilt he would have to bear. We sincerely hope that he and others will use this as an opportunity to advocate for better choices and share with others the importance of preventing friends and family from getting behind the wheel while under the influence.”
The investigation is over
Moore said RCMP continue to believe alcohol played a role in the crash, but the investigation is now complete.
“It's not often that you'll see a case where information can go one way and then go another,” he said. “This happens.
“We appreciate the patience of the families who have been affected by this, and the islanders in general.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-marshfield-highway-fatal-driver-1.7213643
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Truck driver in fatal crash in Marshfield was incorrectly identified, RCMP say
- PM Modi at NDTV exclusive
- EU bishops regret conversion of Istanbul Orthodox church into mosque
- Can a film transform a life? | Culture & Leisure
- EACON Mining and MACA Lead Mining Industry Tech Innovation and Pave the Way for Electrification at Electric Mining 2024
- George Conway mocks Donald Trump with bruised billboard in 'perfect location'
- Elon Musk says he opposes US tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles
- Alphabet and Meta Engage Hollywood Studios in Major AI Video Licensing Deals
- I paid for it: tennis bad boy Ilie Nstase relives confrontational career | Movies
- The Best Timeless Fashion at Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale
- Stock market today: Wall Street futures up, but on track for their first losing week in a month
- IEEE Milestone Celebration | TCP, 802 Standards, Google