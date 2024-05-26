World War II veterans speak to the ages

In 1943, Vincent Speranza, the son of Italian immigrants, enlisted when he turned 18. “I decided to become a paratrooper when I realized that would probably be the fastest way to get into battle,” he said. “We were innocent children who were not ready for what was to come, let me tell you.”

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge – Hitler's last-ditch effort to avoid defeat in the final months of the war in Europe.

“12,000 Americans in that city held off 56,000 German troops,” Speranza said.

Hope died last year at the age of 98. But visitors to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans can still “talk” to him, thanks to voice recognition and artificial intelligence software. By asking questions, answers can be played from interviews conducted with Speranza and other veterans, preserving not only the stories of World War II, but also the people who lived them.

Q: “Have you had any close calls?”

Speranza: “I was trying to get a drink from my canteen … and it slipped out of my hands, and when I bent down to pick up the canteen, a bullet went right through my helmet. If I had been standing, I would have been between the chest”.

CBS News' David Martin “interviews” World War II veteran Vincent Speranza, who died last year but whose memorabilia from the Battle of the Bulge is preserved at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. CBS News



“Unfortunately we're coming to a time where there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans that we can really talk to,” said museum vice president Peter Crean.

Eighteen veterans of the war effort each sat down for two days of interviews in a specially configured Hollywood studio. “We asked them about a thousand questions,” Crean said.

Bomber pilot John Luckadoo was a participant. He said recording the interview was “an intriguing concept, incredibly so – the thought that my great-great-great-grandchildren could talk to me and ask me anything that came to mind and it would automatically go to my answer.” .

And not just Luckadoo's great-great-grandchildren – everyone's great-great-grandchildren will be able to do so.

Luckadoo was 20 years old when he flew bombing missions over Germany. “They were as dangerous as you can imagine because we were going up against a very formidable German Air Force that had been fighting for four years,” he said.

Luckadoo said that if you survived 25 missions, you would be eligible to return to the United States. The odds of surviving 25 missions were less than one in four.

Now 102 years old, Luckadoo got his first look at how he will be remembered. He asked his avatar, “What was your worst mission?”

Registered Luckadoo replied: “As we fired the bomb, we had a formation of 18 ships. We lost 12 of the 18 ships, immediately.”

CBS News' David Martin on World War II bomber pilot John Luckadoo, with Luckadoo's registered self. CBS News



“Some scary talking to yourself!” he said, turning to his recording.

“So this is the self that generations will recognize,” Martin said. “Are you okay with that?”

“Well, it'll be interesting to see how the generations react to it,” Luckadoo replied. “It is not very important how The react to it”.

React not only to his war stories, but to what happened when he returned home. Luckadoo recorded his experience: “They ration us a fifth of whiskey a day. I soon found that wasn't enough. I was fast becoming an alcoholic.”

Martin said: “The younger generations will discover this, too, for you.”

“Well, I meant to convey that this is the kind of condition you could be left in if you experienced what we experienced in those days—that war does it, it can do it to you,” answered Luckadoo.

Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams recorded his account of the Battle of Iwo Jima. StoryFile



“Fear in war is something that is always there.”

Anyone can ask Woody Williams to see the American flag raised on Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi. Until his death in 2022, Williams was the last living wartime recipient of the Medal of Honor. “I received the Medal of Honor for eliminating the enemy inside seven pillboxes on Iwo Jima,” he said in his interview.

The war was not won only on the battlefield. Grace Brown was a “Rozie Riveter” who made parts for bombers. “I think I was a good machinist because I liked math,” she said in her memoir.

Crean said: “The war was fought and won by an ordinary guy who was on the street or a woman who was a nurse or worked in a factory.”

Corbett Summers, whose father served in World War II, was one of the first members of the public to see the new exhibit. He called it overwhelming. “Everyone should have that opportunity to see that generation,” he said. “I could stand there all day and talk to every one of them and hear their stories and what they went through.”

You can read all the great war stories and never find a better answer to what war is really like than from the late Vincent Speranza: “In your mind going round and round, the most important thought you had was, 'Am I going to be able to stand up and have my friends then tell me, yes, you're a combat soldier'?”

More than 600,000 visitors a year can hear live from veterans like Tuskegee Airman George Hardy about a time when everything was on the line. “I was assigned to the 99th fighter squadron, part of the Second Fighter Group 333 in Italy. Hardy said.

Tuskegee Airman George Hardy recorded an interview about his experiences during World War II for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. CBS News



Luckadoo spoke of the importance of preserving eyewitness accounts of veterans: “Lives were spent defending our freedom and our values ​​and what we considered our ideals and our democracy.”

Martin asked: “Do you think people today have a good understanding of the Second World War?”

“Of course not,” Luckadoo replied. “The biggest thing they don't understand is how the civilian population – those not in uniform, and especially the women – rallied behind the war effort. We were united like we've never been before, and unfortunately maybe not. we'll never have again.”



For more information:



Story produced by Mary Walsh and Eleanor Watson. Editor: Joseph Frandino.



See also:



D-Day: When the Allies turned the tide 34 photos

Veterans: Honoring our heroes More

More



