International
World War II veterans speak to the ages
In 1943, Vincent Speranza, the son of Italian immigrants, enlisted when he turned 18. “I decided to become a paratrooper when I realized that would probably be the fastest way to get into battle,” he said. “We were innocent children who were not ready for what was to come, let me tell you.”
He fought in the Battle of the Bulge – Hitler's last-ditch effort to avoid defeat in the final months of the war in Europe.
“12,000 Americans in that city held off 56,000 German troops,” Speranza said.
Hope died last year at the age of 98. But visitors to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans can still “talk” to him, thanks to voice recognition and artificial intelligence software. By asking questions, answers can be played from interviews conducted with Speranza and other veterans, preserving not only the stories of World War II, but also the people who lived them.
Q: “Have you had any close calls?”
Speranza: “I was trying to get a drink from my canteen … and it slipped out of my hands, and when I bent down to pick up the canteen, a bullet went right through my helmet. If I had been standing, I would have been between the chest”.
“Unfortunately we're coming to a time where there are fewer and fewer World War II veterans that we can really talk to,” said museum vice president Peter Crean.
Eighteen veterans of the war effort each sat down for two days of interviews in a specially configured Hollywood studio. “We asked them about a thousand questions,” Crean said.
Bomber pilot John Luckadoo was a participant. He said recording the interview was “an intriguing concept, incredibly so – the thought that my great-great-great-grandchildren could talk to me and ask me anything that came to mind and it would automatically go to my answer.” .
And not just Luckadoo's great-great-grandchildren – everyone's great-great-grandchildren will be able to do so.
Luckadoo was 20 years old when he flew bombing missions over Germany. “They were as dangerous as you can imagine because we were going up against a very formidable German Air Force that had been fighting for four years,” he said.
Luckadoo said that if you survived 25 missions, you would be eligible to return to the United States. The odds of surviving 25 missions were less than one in four.
Now 102 years old, Luckadoo got his first look at how he will be remembered. He asked his avatar, “What was your worst mission?”
Registered Luckadoo replied: “As we fired the bomb, we had a formation of 18 ships. We lost 12 of the 18 ships, immediately.”
“Some scary talking to yourself!” he said, turning to his recording.
“So this is the self that generations will recognize,” Martin said. “Are you okay with that?”
“Well, it'll be interesting to see how the generations react to it,” Luckadoo replied. “It is not very important how The react to it”.
React not only to his war stories, but to what happened when he returned home. Luckadoo recorded his experience: “They ration us a fifth of whiskey a day. I soon found that wasn't enough. I was fast becoming an alcoholic.”
Martin said: “The younger generations will discover this, too, for you.”
“Well, I meant to convey that this is the kind of condition you could be left in if you experienced what we experienced in those days—that war does it, it can do it to you,” answered Luckadoo.
“Fear in war is something that is always there.”
Anyone can ask Woody Williams to see the American flag raised on Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi. Until his death in 2022, Williams was the last living wartime recipient of the Medal of Honor. “I received the Medal of Honor for eliminating the enemy inside seven pillboxes on Iwo Jima,” he said in his interview.
The war was not won only on the battlefield. Grace Brown was a “Rozie Riveter” who made parts for bombers. “I think I was a good machinist because I liked math,” she said in her memoir.
Crean said: “The war was fought and won by an ordinary guy who was on the street or a woman who was a nurse or worked in a factory.”
Corbett Summers, whose father served in World War II, was one of the first members of the public to see the new exhibit. He called it overwhelming. “Everyone should have that opportunity to see that generation,” he said. “I could stand there all day and talk to every one of them and hear their stories and what they went through.”
You can read all the great war stories and never find a better answer to what war is really like than from the late Vincent Speranza: “In your mind going round and round, the most important thought you had was, 'Am I going to be able to stand up and have my friends then tell me, yes, you're a combat soldier'?”
More than 600,000 visitors a year can hear live from veterans like Tuskegee Airman George Hardy about a time when everything was on the line. “I was assigned to the 99th fighter squadron, part of the Second Fighter Group 333 in Italy. Hardy said.
Luckadoo spoke of the importance of preserving eyewitness accounts of veterans: “Lives were spent defending our freedom and our values and what we considered our ideals and our democracy.”
Martin asked: “Do you think people today have a good understanding of the Second World War?”
“Of course not,” Luckadoo replied. “The biggest thing they don't understand is how the civilian population – those not in uniform, and especially the women – rallied behind the war effort. We were united like we've never been before, and unfortunately maybe not. we'll never have again.”
For more information:
Story produced by Mary Walsh and Eleanor Watson. Editor: Joseph Frandino.
See also:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/world-war-ii-veterans-recorded-interviews-at-national-wwii-museum/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 NCAA softball bracket: Women's College World Series results, schedule
- 15 Summer Dress Deals Happening During Amazon's Memorial Day Sale
- Evidence that the Pixel 10's Tensor G5 will be manufactured by TSMC
- World War II veterans speak to the ages
- Donald Trump's appearance at the Libertarian Convention goes off-script
- Ankara holds event to mark Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTOS]
- Rafa Nadal hints at backflip in tennis retirement amid 'crazy' scenes ahead of French Open
- How Google is using YouTube and search to help advertisers
- Hong Kong tycoon Victor Fung briefs Chinese President Xi Jinping on the supply chain center's vision for the city ahead of the third plenum
- Sunak, the “Stalinist”, threatened with legal action for blocking pro-Boris candidates
- Jokowi launches GovTech tomorrow, community services will be integrated
- We are called Nazis: in the rich German city where the far right is on the rise | Germany