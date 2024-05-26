The Prime Minister will travel to France to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy





On June 6, 1944, over 14,000 Canadians attacked Juno Beach as part of the largest combined military operation in history. Canadian soldiers fought heroically and side by side with the Allies defending freedom, liberty and democracy. The Battle of Normandy took a heavy toll, with more than 5,000 Canadian troops killed and thousands more wounded, but the Allies won. The battle became a defining moment for our nation. We must remember the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by Canadians in Normandy. We must honor them and the more than one million Canadians who served during the Second World War. We must pass on their stories to the generations to come. The aftermath of World War II and the Allied victory in Europe led to the establishment of the modern rules-based international order, an order which has since supported peace and prosperity around the world, and one which Canada protects. On the beaches of Normandy, our troops fought bravely for peace and democracy. Many gave their lives so we could live free, and we will do what it takes to preserve and protect our hard-won freedoms. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that he will travel to Normandy, France, from June 5 to 6, 2024, to participate in commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and to honor those who who gave their lives in the service of peace and freedom during World War II. The Canadian delegation will include Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defense Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Veterans, representatives from Indigenous and Veterans organizations and MPs. citation On D-Day, we remember the 14,000 Canadian troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy in defense of freedom and liberty. They fought heroically; helped liberate Europe; and they changed the course of history. This historic 80th anniversary is an important opportunity to share their stories, commemorate their bravery and honor their service, sacrifice and immeasurable legacy. Fast facts The Allied High Command launched the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, a date that has become known in history as D-Day. On that day, a massive Allied force would cross the English Channel, heading for an 80-kilometer stretch of coast of Normandy. There were five landing areas designated for Allied forces: Juno Beach (Canada); Gold Beach (United Kingdom); Sword Beach (UK and France); and Utah Beach and Omaha Beach (United States).

On August 25, 1944, the Allies liberated Paris, officially ending the Battle of Normandy.

More than 45,000 Canadians lost their lives during the Second World War, of which over 5,000 were killed during the Battle of Normandy, including 359 of our soldiers on D-Day.

