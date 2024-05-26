International
Richard M. Sherman, who co-wrote “It's a Small World” and memorable songs for “Mary Poppins,” has died at 95.
Richard M. Sherman, half of the prolific, award-winning pair of brothers who helped shape millions of childhoods by writing the instantly memorable songs for Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the most played tune on Earth , it's a small world (After all) is dead. He was 95 years old.
The Walt Disney Co. announced that Sherman died Saturday of age-related illness.
Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the majestic and timeless songs of the Sherman brothers. Even today, the duo's work remains Walt Disney's quintessential lyrical voice, the company said in a memo posted on its website.
Sherman, along with his late brother, Robert, won two Academy Awards for Walt Disney's 1964 hit Mary Poppins, Best Score and Best Song, Chim Chim Cher-ee. They also received a Grammy for Best Motion Picture or Television Score. Robert Sherman died in London aged 86 in 2012.
Their hundreds of credits as co-writers and composers also include Winnie the Pooh, The Slipper and the Rose, Snoopy Come Home, Charlottes Web and The Magic of Lassie. Their Broadway musicals included 1974's Over Here! and stagings of Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in the mid-2000s.
Something good happens when we sit down together and work, Richard Sherman told The Associated Press in a joint interview in 2005. We've been doing it all our lives. We've been working together since college practically.
Their accolades include 23 gold and platinum albums and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They became the only Americans to win first prize at the Moscow Film Festival for Tom Sawyer in 1973 and were inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame in 2005.
President George W. Bush awarded them the National Medal of Arts in 2008, recognizing music that has helped bring joy to millions.
Most of the songs the Shermans wrote in addition to being catchy and playful work on multiple levels for different ages, something they learned from Disney.
He told us once, early in our career, don't insult the child, don't write to the child. And don't just write for adults. So we write about the grandpa and the 4-year-old and everyone in between and everyone sees it on another level, Richard Sherman said.
The Shermans began a decade-long partnership with Disney during the 1960s after writing pop hits such as Tall Paul for former Mouseketeer Annette Funicello and Youre Sixteen, later recorded by Ringo Starr.
They wrote over 150 songs for Disney, including soundtracks for films such as The Sword and the Stone, The Parent Trap, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Jungle Book, The Aristocrats and The Tigger Movie.
It's a small world that accompanies visitors on boat rides at Disney theme parks, sung by animatronic puppets representing world cultures it is believed to be the most performed composition in the world.It first debuted in the 1964-65 New York World's Fair pavilion ride.
The two brothers credited their father, songwriter Al Sherman, with challenging them to write songs and their love of lyrics. His track record includes You Gotta Be a Football Hero, (What Do We Do We On a) Dew-Dew-Dewy Day and On the Beach in Bali-Bali. His sons went on to popularize the terms phantasmagorical and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.
The Shermans teased songs off each other, racking up titles and then trying to one-up each other. Being brothers, we cut each other short, said Richard Sherman. We can almost look at each other and know, Hey, you're on to something, kid.
Away from the piano, the two raised families and pursued their own interests, but still lived near each other in Beverly Hills and continued to work well into their 70s. When Chitty Chitty Bang Bang came to Broadway in 2005, they added new lyrics and four new songs.
Although they were estranged for several years, the brothers mostly avoided sibling rivalry. When asked about it, Richard Sherman was philosophical, poignant and funny all at the same time, much like the trunk of songs he wrote with his brother.
They were people. We have weaknesses and weaknesses. But we love each other very much, we respect each other, he said. I am happy that he is a successful boy. That makes me a successful guy.
Richard Sherman is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children: Gregory and Victoria. He is also survived by a daughter, Lynda, from a previous marriage.
A private burial will be held on Friday. Disney said a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
