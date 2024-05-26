Man David Knezevich charged with kidnapping – NBC4 Washington





A grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Fort Lauderdale man with one count of kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of the woman. David Knezevich, 36 years old was arrested earlier this month after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Serbia, and was charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of the woman Ana Mara Henao Knezevich. On May 10, Chief Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres ordered Knezevich detained pending trial. The Colombian has been missing since February 2 when she was last seen in Madrid. A South Florida man accused of kidnapping his estranged wife in Spain was denied bond by a federal judge in Miami on Friday. David Knezevich attended a detention hearing to request his release, but the judge ultimately ruled that he was a potential flight risk. Knezevich was arrested Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport on a flight from Serbia and charged with kidnapping in the disappearance of woman Ana Mara Henao Knezevich. Ana Maria Knezevich had lived in Fort Lauderdale but moved to Madrid in December after friends said she was separating from her husband. Court documents also show that authorities believe Knezevich resembles the man wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray-painted the security camera lens outside Ana's apartment in Madrid on February 2. The man left an hour later carrying a suitcase. Knezevich's lawyer has said his client is innocent and was in his native Serbia the day his wife of 40 years disappeared, 1,600 miles away. But agents say Knezevich rented a Peugeot in the Serbian capital Belgrade four days ago. The family of a woman who disappeared in Spain months ago are hoping she will be found alive after her estranged husband was arrested in Miami on kidnapping charges in connection with her disappearance. The family of Ana Mara Henao Knezevich held an emotional press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, asking for help in obtaining information on the whereabouts of the Colombian native, who has been missing since February 2, when she was last seen in Madrid. In court Monday, a judge gave David Knezevich one two weeks late at his discretion so that he can finalize the details with his attorney. If convicted, Knezevich faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the Justice Department said in a news release. The case has drawn international attention as law enforcement from several different countries have come together to help find Ana Maria and the person responsible for her disappearance.

