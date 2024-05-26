Blue Point Colt takes 2000 Irish Guineas

Europe

Blue Points Rosallion reigns supreme in the 2000 Irish Guineas

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoums Rosallion (Blue Point {Ire}) tasted classic glory overnight, hailing in the G1 Tattersalls Irish Guineas 2000 at The Curragh for Richard Hannon. Darleys shuttler son Blue Dot (Ire), was runner-up in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, but with Sean Levey in the saddle, Rosallion was given a well-timed run to deny his stablemate Hatem (Ire) (Phoenix Of Spain {Ire}) in Classic, while Ballydoyles Tiber River (Ire) (Wootton Bassett {GB}) finished third in his season bow.

“Rosallion was a little bit eager early on and Haatem is such a brave horse, he ran such a nice race and I've never known a horse to have as many supporters as he has,” Hannon said. Maybe he didn't deserve to be defeated, but his day will come.

Rosallion took some time to get them. He is a hypnotized horse and will not please everyone, Hannon added. He testified that he got the ride today and that was the nice thing. We will go into the G1 St James's Palace S. and do our best to beat the horse that beat us last time. It will be difficult.

Levey provided the landing on the race track. I thought Haatem would be hard to beat today and he has been dragging me to the line so my horse has had to work hard to make it. My guy can get a little generous if you put him in a position where he has to be competitive, so the only thing I could do was push him away.

Of Haatem, Hannon said, “I love the second horse, he's such a breaking horse and it's fun to have him. I think he'll go further and discuss it with Sheikh and the team and we'll see where we go, but there are many beautiful days in it.

Coach Aidan O'Brien may be thinking of doing a Mozart with the River Tiber. I probably would have preferred if it was a fuller canter, we would have learned better about the mile, he said. We still don't know if he actually makes it a mile or not. We have a choice to make now at Ascot, we go back to six, we go to seven or we go to St James's Palace. Ryan wants to go to Jersey because he wants Henry (Longfellow) for St James's Palace, he's trying to split them all up!

Maybe I would have preferred if it was a more extreme canter, we would have learned better about the mile. – Aidan O'Brien

He probably has a lot of speed, which we knew he had. He never ran more than six before and it was difficult to get him further. He did what we thought, he was better than indisputable. Indisputable will improve a lot because he got tired, which we thought he would too. It will be interesting if they all meet at St James's Palace, is it whether he goes to that or Jersey.

Rosallion is the first Classic winner for outstanding Blue Dot (Ire). The colt is one of five stakes winners and one of two individual Group 1 winners for the son of Shamardal (USA). Rosallion had previously tasted Group 1 glory in the G1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

Blue Point will return to Darley, Northwood Park and stay next season for $44,000 (inc GST). Rosallion is out of the race New approach (Angry) big Rosaline (Ire), who is a full sister to G2 Award winner Daniel Wildenstein Ostilio (GB). Their dam is listed Reem Three (GB) (Mark Of Esteem {Ire}), an outstanding producer and dam of G1 hero Queen Anne S. Triple time (Ire), a son of Frankel (GB), who will also travel to Darley, Australia this season.

Triple Time will stand in his debut Southern Hemisphere season at Darley, Kelvinside for a fee of $22,000 (incl. GST).

The fourth Asphore, while Kerdos springs surprise in the S Temple.

Henry Dwyers Asphoora (Flying Artie) representing Australia was fourth on her European debut in the G2 Temple S. while Clive Cox trained Kerdos (Ire) (Fitabile {Ire}) caused a surprise in the valuable sprint function.

The improving 4-year-old had previously claimed the Listed Bullet Sprint S. in September and caught the eye when running fifth in the Newmarkets G3 Palace House S. three weeks ago, but still had one jump to reach this level . The second conclusion was Live the dream (Ire) (The Free Prince {Ire}), while Seven questions (Ire) (Kodiac {GB}) finished third ahead of Asfoora.

We thought he had improved from last year and we also thought he was better than he has shown this year, said Jockey Richard Kingscote. I got a good shot at him, in the first distance I wanted some cover, but once I did, he dropped his head nicely. There are still things we can work on for him, but he's a good horse going forward. He is the type of horse that Clive does very well with.

Part-owner Alan Spence added: It's the third time we've won this race after winning with his sire Profitable and also with Priceless, so we've had three Temple S. winners, all with Clive taking a bit of effort. The faster they are, the better Clive likes it! We were a little worried about the ground today, but they didn't use the right course and it's not that heavy, if only soft. Royal Ascot is the plan, it was before today.

Kerdos is a nine stakes winner for beneficiary (Ire), a son of Unbreakable spirit (Ire). He is the first foal from Holy Roman Emperor (Angry) big Mothers (GB). Kerdos is a half-brother to the dual Listed country Dark vintage (Ire) (Dark Angel {Ire}).

Shamardals Inisherin dominate Sandy Lane

Although no longer with us, Darley's influence lingers Shamardal (USA) continues to go from strength to strength. His son Inisher (GB) jumped out of the G1 2000 Guineas to establish himself as the leading sprinter of his generation with an impressive performance in the G2 Sandy Lane.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, who celebrated success on Saturday with Shamardals grandson Rosallion (Ire) (Blue Point {Ire}) in the G1 Irish 2000 Guineas was given further cause for celebration with Inisher's win.

Kevin Ryan's trainer, ridden by Tom Eaves, was beaten Orne (Ire) (Acclaim {GB}) and much favored Vandeek (GB) (Havana Gray {GB}).

I've always been in my comfort zone, Eaves said. He ran really well in the Guineas, it was a strong run, and you always think if you go back to the sprint he'll be quite quick, but Kevin was always pretty sure he was. He's only got four starts so we're just getting to know him and he's just finding his feet.

Kevin Ryan's daughter, Amy, added that he has a great mind for her and it opens up a lot of other options. He would have to fill in for the Commonwealth Cup but I haven't spoken to anyone yet so I don't know what the plan is. We just have to get him home and make sure he's good and see how he does in the race. We've always thought a lot of him, but he's so quiet. We could have started him over seven earlier in the year and he ran in the Guineas but he just has so much natural speed and after he went and did that today he has options. Physically I thought he stood out today and he has such a fantastic attitude.

Coach Ed Crisford said of Vandeek, it looked like he was a little fresh early. He traveled super in the race but just tired in the last distance on the ground. All these horses had already run, the winner had run well in the Guineas so was super fit, but on that ground, James (Doyle) just felt the last distance was a long way home. But we've got it out now, we'll go with the plan, see how it goes and as long as it's good, we'll go to Ascot.

He (Inisherin) just got so much natural speed and after going and doing it today, he has options. Physically I thought he stood out today and he has such a fantastic attitude. – Amy Ryan

It was a shame he was beaten obviously, but these things happen, and we will continue to point towards Ascot and I'm sure he will be unlucky for the race today. It's testing, sticky ground and even if you've been through it before, it was his first run of the year and James didn't want to give him too much of a race.

Inisherin is a Group 85 winner and stakes winner of 172 for the late Shamardal (USA). He is the second foal out of G1 Prix heroine Jean Romanet Princess Ajman (Ire) (Teofilo {Ire}), who is a half-sister to G1 winner Queen Anne S. Triple Time (Frankel {GB}) among five other black-type winning brothers. In addition, Ajman Princess is a half-sister to Rosaline (Ire) (New Approach {Ire}), the dam of Saturdays 2000 Irish G1 Guineas winner Rosallion.

Princess Ajman has a 2-year-old colt Dubavi (Ire) by name King of Cities (Ire) and has a yearling filly from Lope de Vega (Ire).

First Group winner for new father Sergei Prokofiev

Whitsbury Manor Studs promising young sire Sergei Prokofiev (Can) celebrated his first Group A win as a courtesy of AMO Racing and Giselle De Aguiars Arizona Blaze (GB). The colt passed them Camille Pissarro (Ire) (Wootton Bassett {GB}), whereas The midnight strike (Ire) (Starspangledbanner) finished third.

The plan was to drop it and come from behind, but there was no pace early on and he had no choice but to keep going, coach Adrian Murray said. He has kept it very well. He is not the finished article yet, there is more improvement on him between now and Coventry. He was an early horse but we gave him an easy time after that to give him time to grow into himself. The last day he was beaten here, he wouldn't have been 110 percent. He had a good shot after that race, so he'll be in again.

Dam of Arizona Blaze And the children (GB) (Equiano {Fr}) is a daughter of Listed winner Final S. Jane Austen (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), herself a full sister to the listed Acapulco (Ire) from the family of the G3 Prix des Chenes winner The first of the Evasives (Fr) (Evasive {GB}) and winner of the G1 Derby Italiano Houmayoun (Fr) (Shernazar {Ire}). Liberisque also has a yearling colt Harry Angel (Ire).