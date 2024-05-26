The Black Keys Quietly Cancel Players International Tour

The Black Keys have quietly canceled their upcoming International Players Tour, which was scheduled to bring them to arenas across North America.

The tour, announced in early April, was scheduled to begin in September, with dates set for New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The 31-date tour would have brought them across North America, with stops planned in Seattle, Boston and Milwaukee before wrapping up at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on November 12. All dates were listed as canceled on the Ticketmaster website and no reason was given for their removal.

On the Black Keys' website, tour dates have been deleted except for a single show still scheduled for July 6 at the NASCAR Road Race in Chicago.

Management and publicity for the Black Keys did not respond VarietyHis requests for comment.

The Black Keys, which consists of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, were set to begin touring in support of their latest album Ohio Players, which was released in April. Just three days ago, the duo appeared on NBC's “The Voice,” where they performed “Beautiful People (Stay High).

Most recently, the band debuted the documentary This Is a Film About the Black Keys, which had its world premiere at SXSW last month. The film explored the historical tensions between the bandmates as well as what brought them together. “We have understood each other, for the most part,” Auerbach said in the document. “We're just two very opinionated, stubborn people, trapped for eternity together.”