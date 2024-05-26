Two dead, one in a serious condition, following a one-vehicle crash in Sydney's southwest





Briefly: A car crash in Sydney's south-west has left two people dead and two others in a stable condition in hospital.

The collision happened on Sunday evening and resulted in the overturning of a vehicle. One vehicle is understood to have been a rideshare. A multi-vehicle crash on Milperra Road, including a carpool, has left two people dead and a third in serious condition. According to NSW Police, the collision happened at around 7.40pm on May 26. Officers found a vehicle had rolled over after the crash, trapping the driver and three passengers in the back seats. The collision between the vehicles happened on Milperra Road in Sydney's south-west.(ABC News) Two of the passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl, died at the scene. The third passenger, a 10-year-old boy, is in hospital in stable condition. The 52-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital in a stable but serious condition. The driver of the second car involved in the accident, a 19-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries before being taken to hospital for mandatory tests. It is learned that a vehicle has functioned as part of the transport. Acting NSW Ambulance Superintendent Dylan Snape described the crash as a “very emotional scene” for first responders.(ABC News) NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Dylan Snape said the crash was a “very emotional scene for all first responders involved”. Posted 16 minutes ago , updated 10 minutes ago

