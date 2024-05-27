Samoan Language Week Celebration – New Zealand Defense Force





Sergeant Kirrin Borgman Sergeant Kirrin Borgman says we are all one big aiga (family) of the Defense Forces, ready to support each other. I joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) in the 1999 recruit course because my mum thought it would be a good idea! Today I work in Personnel Archives and Medals (PAM) processing Long Service Awards (LSAs) for current serving RNZAF personnel. We have so many wonderful people who have given so many years to the RNZAF so it is rewarding and humbling to be able to be part of the process to recognize their service. I grew up in Titahi Bay, Porirua, with most of my extended family nearby. We moved to the Bay of Plenty, then to Kapiti Coast, where I live now. I'm half Samoan, half Scottish. I had a bit of an identity crisis when I was a teenager. I wasn't really Samoan and I wasn't really Scottish and I didn't really feel like New Zealand, I guess. I played the bagpipes and was involved in Pipe Bands and Scottish events from a young age, so I was more comfortable with that side. In 2018 I joined a Waka Ama club in Singapore (where my husband was on an accompanying post) and found that connection with my Samoan side. I remember being on a vaa (push canoe) in Samoa when I was a kid and it felt like I was back where I was meant to be. I quickly learned how to row a single person vaa and brought my own when my grandmother, Momotu, died in 2020. I named it Fesootaiga o Motu, which translates to Connector of Islands. So now my waa connects me to Singapore, New Zealand, Samoa, my grandmother and my daughter Arya Momotu. So many islands and people and so much meaning! Now, I have accepted that I am both cultures and that I don't have to know everything about each culture to keep those cultures present in my life. It's about the little things, a prayer said here, a special kind of food there or even jewelry. I would describe my people as those who love me and those I love back. Plus everyone who is related to me by blood, marriage, or circumstance, even if I've never met them! What makes me proud to be Samoan is seeing how my family can come together to support each other in good times and bad. And watching my daughter learn Samoan at school. I am very happy that she has this opportunity. I think being from a Samoan background naturally brings that family aspect to the workplace. At first it made me a bit shy as I tend to withdraw and not show others what I am capable of. My view is that the Defense Force is all one big NZDF Aiga and that we should be here to support each other.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzdf.mil.nz/media-centre/news/celebrating-samoa-language-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos