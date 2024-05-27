EU foreign chief says Israel must respect UN court and control settler violence

BRUSSELS — The European Union's foreign policy chief insisted on Sunday that Israel must obey the rulings of the UN's top court and end its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, while also questioning the authorities' possible involvement in settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On a day when visiting Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammed Mustafa drew attention as two EU countries and Norway pledged to recognize a Palestinian state, Josep Borrell pressed Israel further to take immediate action to ensure that tax revenue destined for the Palestinian Authority no longer. stopped.

The demands came at the end of the week as the international community put increasing pressure on Israel to radically change the course of its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip through international court action and diplomatic maneuvers.

Borrell insisted that Israel had brought the Palestinians to the brink of disaster because the situation in Gaza cannot be said. The occupied West Bank is on the brink, risking an explosion at any time.

While most of the global attention is focused on Gaza, Borrell said we should not forget what is happening in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority is based.

There we see an intensified spiral of violence. Indiscriminate and punitive attacks by extremist settlers, increasingly targeting humanitarian aid going to Gaza. And they are heavily armed. And the question is who is arming them? And who isn't preventing this attack from happening, Borrell said.

Rights groups and Palestinian residents have said Israeli forces often provide a security umbrella for armed settlers who attack Palestinian towns and nomadic communities.

Such settler violence, Borrell said, “is accompanied by unprecedented Israeli settlement expansions and land grabbing.

Borrell also objected to Israeli threats to hit the Palestinians financially. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he would halt the transfer of tax revenue meant for the Palestinian Authority, a move that threatens to hamper its already dwindling ability to pay salaries to thousands of employees.

Under interim peace agreements in the 1990s, Israel collects tax revenue on behalf of the Palestinians and has used the money as a tool to pressure the PA. After the October 7 Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war, Smotrich froze the transfers, but Israel agreed to send the money to Norway, which transferred it to the AP. Smotrich said Wednesday that he was ending that deal.

Withheld revenue must be released, Borrell said, with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide standing by.

Eide was in Brussels on Sunday to hand over diplomatic papers to Mustafa ahead of Norway's official recognition of a Palestinian state, a largely symbolic move that has angered Israel.

Formal recognition by Norway, as well as Spain and Ireland, all of which have a history of friendly ties with Israelis and Palestinians while long advocating for a Palestinian state, is scheduled for Tuesday.

The diplomatic move by the three countries was a welcome boost of support for Palestinian officials who have sought for decades to create a state in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip territories that Israel seized in the 1967 Middle East war. and still controls them.

Recognition means a lot to us. It is the most important thing that anyone can do for the Palestinian people,” said Mustafa. “It's a big deal for us.

Some 140 countries, more than two-thirds of the United Nations, recognize a Palestinian state, but most of the 27 EU countries still do not. Some have said they will recognize him when the conditions are right.

The EU, the United States and Britain, among others, support the idea of ​​an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, but say it must come as part of a negotiated settlement.

Belgium, which holds the EU presidency, has said that first the Israeli hostages held by Hamas must be freed and the fighting in Gaza must end. Several other governments favor a new push toward a two-state solution, 15 years after negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians failed.

Sunday's filing of the documents came just two days after the United Nations Supreme Court ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, in the latest move to pile more pressure on the increasingly isolated.

Days earlier, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court sought arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Hamas officials.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas-led militants attacked across the border, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and triggered a humanitarian crisis and a famine.