International
The UN estimates more than 670 dead in the Papua New Guinea landslide
MELBOURNE, Australia The International Organization for Migration on Sunday raised the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670.
Serhan Aktoprak, the head of the UN migration agency's mission in the South Pacific island nation, said the revised death toll was based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 houses had been buried by the landslide. on friday. The previous estimate had been 60 houses.
They are estimating that more than 670 people (are) underground right now, Aktoprak told The Associated Press.
Local officials had initially put the death toll on Friday at 100 or more. Only five bodies and a leg of the sixth victim were found on Sunday.
Emergency responders in Papua New Guinea were moving survivors to safer ground on Sunday as tons of unstable soil and tribal warfare, which is widespread in the country's highlands, threatened rescue efforts.
The government of the South Pacific islands is meanwhile considering whether to formally seek more international support.
Crews have given up hope of finding survivors under the ground and rubble 6 to 8 meters (20 to 26 feet) deep, Aktoprak said.
People are coming to terms with it, so there is a serious level of grief and mourning, he said.
Government authorities were setting up evacuation centers on safer ground on either side of the massive belt of debris that covers an area the size of three to four football fields and has cut the main highway through the province.
Working along the debris is very dangerous and the ground is still sliding, Aktoprak said.
In addition to the blocked highway, convoys carrying food, water and other essential supplies since Saturday to the devastated village 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the provincial capital, Wabag, have faced risks related to tribal fighting in the village of Tambitanis , about halfway along the road. on the way. Papua New Guinean soldiers were providing security for the convoys.
Eight locals were killed in a clash between two rival clans on Saturday in a long-running dispute unrelated to the landslide. About 30 homes and five retail businesses were burned in the fighting, local officials said.
Aktoprak said he did not expect tribal fighters to target the convoys, but noted that opportunistic criminals could take advantage of the chaos to do so.
This can basically end up in car theft or robbery, Aktoprak said. There is concern not only for the safety and security of personnel, but also for goods because they can use this chaos as a means to steal.
The long-running tribal war has cast doubt on the official estimate that almost 4,000 people were living in the village when a side of Mount Mungalo collapsed.
Justine McMahon, director of humanitarian agency CARE International, said moving survivors to more stable ground was an immediate priority along with providing them with food, water and shelter. The military led those efforts.
The number of injured and missing was still being assessed on Sunday. Seven people, including a child, had received medical treatment as of Saturday, but officials did not have details on their condition.
The medical facilities were buried along with homes, several small businesses, a guest house, school and gas station, officials said.
McMahon said there were other health facilities in the region, the provincial government was sending health workers and the World Health Organization was mobilizing staff.
There will be some support, but it's such a widespread area that I think it's going to be quite a challenging situation, McMahon said. The scale of this disaster is quite large.
While Papua New Guinea is in the tropics, the village is 2,000 meters (6,600 feet) above sea level, where temperatures are significantly cooler.
Papua New Guinea Defense Minister Billy Joseph and the director of the government's National Disaster Center Laso Mana were flying from Port Moresby by helicopter to Wabag on Sunday to gain a first-hand perspective of what is needed.
Aktoprak expected the government to decide by Tuesday whether to formally request more international aid.
The United States and Australia, a close neighbor and Papua New Guinea the most generous provider of foreign aid, are among the governments that have publicly stated their willingness to do more to help responders.
Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation with 800 languages and 10 million people who are mostly subsistence farmers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wesa.fm/national-international-news/2024-05-26/un-estimates-more-than-670-killed-in-papua-new-guinea-landslide
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It doesn't look good! Are Google and Samsung deliberately making their new phones look old in order to sell more flagship products?
- President Joko Widodo launches INA Digital, a toll road for the digitalization of public services
- Former General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves who stole his car | Ents & Arts News
- HW girls, SJP boys earn top seeds in state tennis tournament | Sport
- Deeply concerning: Vampires Wife closure shows battle facing independent British fashion brands | Fashion industry
- The UN estimates more than 670 dead in the Papua New Guinea landslide
- Will not bow to political pressure, says Malik Riaz in cryptic tweet – Pakistan
- Cannes 2024: moments when India shone at this year's film festival | Bollywood
- Should Google continue making the Pixel A series of smartphones?
- EU foreign chief says Israel must respect UN court and control settler violence
- Ahead of the seventh phase, PM Modi will visit Sarada Maas' house
- Boris Johnson warns Paris Agreement will collapse without Cop26 success