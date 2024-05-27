Royal Irish Academy elects 28 new members – News & Events





Posted on: May 27, 2024 The Royal Irish Academy (RIA) celebrated Induction Day on 24 May, when 28 newly elected Fellows were formally admitted to the Academy for their outstanding contributions to the sciences, humanities and social sciences, and to public service. The newly elected fellows from Trinity College Dublin are Professor Ortwin Hess, Professor Poul Holm, Professor Brendan Kelly, Professor Daniel Kelly, Professor Brian Lawlor and Professor Eve Patten. Ortwin Hess is a professor and holds the chair of Quantum Nanophotonics in the School of Physics. He is a Research Professor of Science Foundation Ireland and Editor-in-Chief of APL Quantum. His research connects condensed matter physics and quantum photonics. In recognition of his pioneering work in active quantum nano-plasmonics and optical metamaterials with quantum gain, he was awarded the Rumford Medal of the Royal Society. Paul Holm is a professor of Environmental History and director of the Center for Environmental History. His research focuses on human exploitation of the sea and his current European Research Council-funded Synergy project, '4-OCEANS', will create a world atlas of marine exploitation over the past two millennia. He serves as vice-president of the Academia Europaea and president of the Humanities class. Brendan Kelly is a professor of Psychiatry, has advanced degrees in history, psychiatry and law. This interdisciplinary perspective is evident in his extensive publications on the history of psychiatry and mental illness in Ireland. As a public intellectual, he has tackled topics such as the impact of Covid-19 on mental health, schizophrenia and Ireland's history of institutional confinement, particularly the history of Grangegorman Asylum. Daniel Kelly holds the Chair of Tissue Engineering at Trinity. He has published more than 220 articles in peer-reviewed journals and has successfully supervised over 25 PhD students to completion. He is the recipient of five European Research Council awards, which have led to the development of new biomaterial-based strategies for bone and cartilage repair and innovations in 3D printing of musculoskeletal tissue. Brian Lawlor is Conolly Norman Professor of Geriatric Psychiatry. He is a national and international leading figure in dementia research and care. He is a member of the World Dementia Council and founding director of the Global Brain Health Institute based at Trinity and the University of California, San Francisco. Eve Patten is a professor of English. Well-known in the Irish humanities community as director of the Trinity Long Room Hub, she is recognized internationally as an authority on nineteenth-century Ireland and for her nuanced explorations of Irish-English cultural dialogue. Her publications include a book on the writer Olivia Manning (Cork University Press, 2012), and most recently Ireland, Revolution and the Modern English Imagination (Oxford, 2022) Professor Pat Guiry, President of the Royal Irish Academy, said: “Ireland should be extremely proud of these 28 women and men who have been chosen by their peers and have brought international renown to our country through their particular fields of research. As members of the Royal Irish Academy, they will support and strengthen our capacity to achieve our strategic goals and objectives as we look forward to the launch of our 2024-2028 Strategic Plan in the coming weeks. The Academy has honored Ireland's leading contributors to the world of learning since its foundation in 1785 and those elected by their peers are entitled to use the designation 'MRIA' after their name. Full citations are available at Booklet of the day of admission. The 28 new members of the Royal Irish Academy are New Honorary Fellows: Professor Donald McDonnell, Duke University; Professor Ann Graybiel, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Professor James Chandler, University of Chicago; Professor Patrick McGorry, University of Melbourne. New Fellows, Science: Professor David Brayden, University College Dublin; Professor Fidelma Dunne, University of Galway; Professor Niall English, University College Dublin; Professor Pilar Fernandez-Ibanez, Ulster University; Professor David Henshall, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland; Professor Ortwin Hess, Trinity College Dublin; Professor Daniel Kelly, Trinity College Dublin; Professor Brian Lawlor, Trinity College Dublin; Professor Maria McNamara, University College Cork; Professor Caitriona O'Driscoll, University College Cork; Professor John O'Halloran, University College Cork; Dr Tony Scott, University College Dublin. New Fellows, polite literature and antiquities (Humanities and Social Sciences): Professor Patrick Clancy, University College Dublin; Professor Porscha Fermanis, University College Dublin; Professor Poul Holm, Trinity College Dublin; Professor Una Hunt, TU Dublin; Professor Brendan Kelly, Trinity College Dublin; Professor Louise Mallinder, Queen's University Belfast; Dr Paul Mullan, National Lottery Heritage Fund; Professor Gary Murphy, University of Dublin; Professor Eve Patten, Trinity College Dublin; Dr Ruth Patterson, Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Professor Christiane Schönfeld, Mary Immaculate College; Professor Graeme Warren, University College Dublin.

