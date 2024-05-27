U of T seeks eviction order for pro-Palestinian camp





The University of Toronto says it has filed a court order to evict pro-Palestinian protesters stationed on the school's downtown campus. Uof T President Meric Gertlers said in an online post Monday the school's lawyers have asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to hear the case on an expedited basis. “In addition to pursuing this legal path to return King's College District to the University community, we continue to engage in discussions with the students representing those on campus,” Gertler said. “We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and put an end to unauthorized camping.” Gertler's latest update came after an 8 a.m. ET deadline to pass the encampment with no indication that the student-led demonstrators intend to leave. The protesters and their supporters, including several university faculty and staff and members of the Ontario Federation of Labour, were holding a rally when Gertler's statement was posted online. The two sides spent Sunday in talks ostensibly aimed at ending the protest peacefully. Gertler said the negotiations were “long and productive” and that discussions would continue on Monday. University officials have previously said that regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, the demonstrators must vacate the St. Those at the camp were given a violation notice last week warning that students involved in the protest could be suspended, while participating faculty or staff could be fired. The university said it was willing to take “all necessary legal steps” to clean up the camp. Pro-Palestinian protesting students held a rally alongside members of the Ontario Federal Federation of Labor on Monday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press) Natalie Rothman, an Israeli-Canadian professor at the school who has participated in the weeks-long protest, said Monday that she and other faculty will continue to support the camp, despite warnings from administrators. “I think we're really fighting here for the soul of the university. We're fighting for what a university should look like,” she told CBC Radio.Metro breakfast. “Students have been teaching us for weeks now what a university that is true to its values, to its core values ​​and mission statement, looks like in terms of speaking the truth, seeking the truth, asking questions tough and accountability-seeking,” Rothman said. She added that any possible involvement of the police in cleaning up the camp would be a “big stain on the university”. The camp was set up on May 2, part of a massive wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at post-secondary institutions in Canada and the United States. Organizers called on the university to sever its ties to Israel, divest from companies that profit from Israel's offensive in Gaza and sever partnerships with the country's academic institutions considered collaborators in the war. School administrators have already told U of T that it will not end any partnerships with Israeli universities. On October 7, Hamas and other militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli data. Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza against Hamas has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

