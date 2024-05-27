The Middle East, Georgia and the situation in Ukraine are the focus of the May session of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels





How can we improve humanitarian access to Gaza? How can pressure be increased on Hamas in cooperation with Arab partners, so that the Israeli hostages, who have been in the clutches of Hamas for more than six months, are released? These are just two of the questions regarding the situation in the Middle East that Foreign Ministers will discuss again today. The fact that these questions have been almost the same for months now shows how difficult the situation is on the ground, and how urgently progress is needed. A major problem is the increasingly deteriorating health care situation in Gaza. Among other things, there is a risk of spreading cholera and hepatitis. Lasting peace in the region has a chance only if there is a two-state solution, which must have support in the region. Therefore, the EU27 will have talks today with their counterparts from five Arab states (Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar), as well as the Arab League. Standing by the people of Georgia People in Georgia want to join European Union . Time and time again they have expressed this desire in an impressive way. In recent days and weeks, for example, they have protested against the government's plans to crack down on civil society with the so-called Transparency Law based on the Russian model. In 2023, pressure from the street forced the Georgian government to abandon its plans, but only temporarily as it has now. If the law were to be passed, it would have a significant negative impact on freedom of thought, as well as the inviolability of privacy, and would override prohibitions on discrimination. According to the Venice Commission, the law violates the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Foreign Ministers will therefore discuss what this means for Georgia's perspective European Union accession and how support can be given to people on the ground. Georgia's government is at a crossroads after the president's veto. The situation in Ukraine and Russian provocations in the Baltic Sea region Ukraine urgently needs better air defense. This was evidenced again during the Foreign Minister Baerbocks visit to Kiev last week. Because Putin is constantly bombing the electricity, water and heating systems. By doing so, he is directly targeting the lifelines of Ukrainian society. Germany is moving forward with a new procurement initiative. The EU27 will discuss next steps today and an exchange with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba is also planned. The security situation in the Baltic Sea region will also be on the agenda of the Foreign Ministers. With the removal of buoys on the Narva River, which forms the border between Russia and Estonia, Russia has again taken provocative actions on the borders of the European Union. These provocations are unacceptable. Foreign Minister Baerbock He already made it clear last week that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Baltic and Finnish partners. : INFORMATION The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) is responsible for EU to external action, which includes the fields of foreign policy, defense and security, trade, development cooperation and humanitarian aid. Its main role is to ensure that EU to External action is unified and coordinated, in cooperation with the European Commission and with the involvement of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The FAC usually meets once a month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/aussenpolitik/europe/-/2658546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos