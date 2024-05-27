International
Papua New Guinea says Friday's landslide buried more than 2,000 people
MELBOURNE, Australia — A Papua New Guinean government official has told the United Nations that more than 2,000 people are believed to be buried alive in last Friday's landslide and has formally appealed for international help.
The government figure is roughly three times the UN estimate of 670 killed by the landslide in the mountainous interior of the South Pacific island nation. The remains of only five people were found on Monday, local authorities announced. It was not immediately clear why the number of six reported on Sunday had been revised down.
In a letter seen by The Associated Press to the United Nations resident coordinator on Sunday, the acting director of the country's National Disaster Center, Luseta Laso Mana, said the landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused destruction. large in Yambali village in Enga province. .
Casualty estimates have varied widely since the disaster, and it was not immediately clear how officials arrived at the number of people affected.
The International Organization for Migration, which is working closely with the government and taking a leading role in the international response, has not changed its estimated death toll of 670 released on Sunday, pending new evidence.
We are not in a position to oppose what the government suggests, but we are not in a position to comment on it,” said Serhan Aktoprak, the head of the UN migration agency's mission in Papua New Guinea.
As time passes in such a massive undertaking, the number will remain fluid, added Aktoprak.
The death toll of 670 was based on calculations by Yambali village and Enga provincial officials that more than 150 houses had been buried by the landslide. The previous estimate had been 60 houses.
The office of Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape did not respond Monday to a request for an explanation of what the government's estimate of 2,000 was based on. Marape has promised to release information on the extent of destruction and loss of life when it becomes available.
Determining the scale of the disaster is difficult due to challenging conditions on the ground, including the village's remote location, lack of telecommunications and tribal warfare across the province that means international aid workers and aid convoys require military escorts .
At least 26 tribal fighters and mercenaries were killed in a battle between two warring tribes in Enga in February, as well as an unconfirmed number of bystanders.
The lack of reliable census data from the national government also adds to the challenges of determining the number of potential dead.
The government estimates the population of Papua New Guinea to be around 10 million people, although a UN study, based on data including satellite imagery of rooftops, estimated that by 2022 it could be as high as 17 million. An accurate record has not been kept in place for decades.
The landslide also buried a 200-meter (650-foot) stretch of the province's main highway under rubble 6 to 8 meters (20 to 26 feet) deep, creating a major obstacle for aid workers.
Mana said the landslide would have a huge economic impact across the country.
An excavator donated by a local builder on Sunday became the first piece of heavy earth-moving machinery brought in to help villagers who have been digging with shovels and farm implements to find bodies. Working around still moving debris is treacherous.
“The situation remains unstable due to the changing terrain, posing constant danger to both rescue teams and survivors,” Mana wrote to the United Nations.
Mana and Papua New Guinea's defense minister, Billy Joseph, flew on Sunday in an Australian military helicopter from the capital of Port Moresby to Yambali, 600 kilometers (370 miles) to the northwest, to gain a first-hand perspective of what that is needed.
Manas' office posted a photo of him in Yambali handing a check for 500,000 kina ($130,000) to a local official to buy emergency supplies for the 4,000 displaced survivors.
The purpose of the visit was to decide whether the government of Papua New Guinea needed to formally seek more international support.
Earth-moving equipment used by Papua New Guinea's military was being transported to the scene of the disaster, 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the east coast town of Lae.
Traumatized villagers are divided over whether heavy machinery should be allowed to dig up and further damage the bodies of their buried relatives, officials said.
___
Associated Press reporter Adam Schreck in Bangkok contributed to this report.
