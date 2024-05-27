Third World Debt Undermines Development News Headlines page 1050 Global Issues





Friday, June 17, 2011 – Inter Press Service It is late afternoon and the lonely figure of nine-year-old Nancy Chepkemboi runs home. To keep her head dry from the heavy rains, Chepkemboi has put her books inside her shirt and used the polythene bag that is the school bag to cover her head. Friday, June 17, 2011 – Inter Press Service Access to treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) remains at risk, especially in developing countries, because very few pharmaceutical companies produce drugs of guaranteed quality. The lack of competition has driven up prices and this means that public health budgets are quickly spent. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service Mohamed Saeeds battle with a wrecked crew ended predictably. His refusal to leave the house built by his grandfather and defiant efforts to jump in front of the giant hydraulic hammer bought his family some time, but by the end of the day their two-story home was reduced to rubble. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service African states must be careful not to lose track of their development plans when entering into agreements with states outside the continent, despite the apparent positive spin-offs. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service African states must be careful not to lose track of their development plans when entering into agreements with states outside the continent, despite the apparent positive spin-offs. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service Blister-wrapped pills are scattered across the raw table in a busy market next to crumpled boxes of lubricant, paracetamol and antifungal powder. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service Manuel Navarrete fiddles with buttons and adjusts the volume on the control panel at the Radio Victoria community radio station in northern El Salvador as he reads into a microphone the latest communique in which social organizations express their solidarity with the station's journalists who have received threats with death. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service With homophobia on the rise, large numbers of South African lesbians are being subjected to discrimination and violent attacks. There has also been an increase in 'corrective rape' by men trying to 'cure' them of their sexual orientation. More than 30 lesbians have been killed since 2006. But most of these crimes remain unrecognized by the state and unpunished by the legal system. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service Only two of the eleven countries that share the Congo Basin have confirmed their plans to participate in the forest conservation process known as REDD+. Thursday, June 16, 2011 – Inter Press Service The shimmering green fields across the vast terrain here remain a living marker of rural identity. But now, another red color is steadily taking root in the villages of this plateau in north-east Thailand, home to poor farmers. Powered by AND Internet feed for Third World Debt headlines undermines development Share this Bookmark or share this with others using some popular social bookmarking sites: Linking to this page from your site/blog Add the following HTML code to your page: News headlines for Third World Debt Undermines Development, page 1050, GlobalIssues.org to produce this: Third World Debt Undermines Development News Headlines, page 1050, GlobalIssues.org

