



On 16 and 17 May, the World Maritime University (WMU) hosted an international workshop focusing on energy saving technologies and alternative energy sources that work in synergy to reduce carbon emissions from ships and ports. The seminar marked the end of the CHEK project (deCcarbonization sHdiving from Enabling Ksymbiosis of eye technology in real ship concept designs) and was attended by approximately 90 participants from over 30 countries. In his opening remarks, WMU President Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., noted the importance of technologies that must work together in symbiosis, ie in a cooperative relationship on the same ship, or in synergy in ports. Cooperation and collaboration are key to achieving decarbonisation across the industry and for us to achieve our shared goal of decarbonising international transport globally, said President Mejia. The seminar featured presentations from officials from the European Commission, the maritime industry and academia. Funding for the workshop was provided by the EU-funded initiative Horizon 2020 CHECK actIoN (fromCcarbonization sHdiving from Enabling Key symbiosis of technology on real ship concepts, according to grant agreement no. 955286) and the EU-funded project Horizon Europe SEANERGY (Sstability Eeducationorl program for greeNER fuels and energyGY in ports). The plenary session provided policy insights from the European Commission, followed by presentations on the WMU Transport 2040: Technology Roadmap with a focus on maritime decarbonisation and the IMO Maritime Transition Task Force Project on the Basic Training Framework for Seafarers in Decarbonisation. About the CHEK Project The CHEK project is a three-year initiative that started in June 2021 and ended in May 2024. CHEK is led by a consortium that includes the University of Vaasa (as coordinator), WMU, Wrtsil, Cargill, MSC Cruises, Lloyds Register, Silverstream Technologies, Hasytec, Deltamarin , Climeon, Manta Marine Technologies (formerly Yara Marine Technologies) and BAR Technologies. CHEK's main objective is to demonstrate two future ship designs – a wind-powered bulk carrier and a hydrogen-powered cruise ship that incorporate a range of cutting-edge energy technologies working in synergy. The project succeeded in demonstrating that it is possible to reduce GHG emissions by 99% and 95% of black carbon from ships by achieving a minimum 50% reduction in energy consumption using existing technology working in symbiosis. About the SEANERGY project The SEANERGY project started in October 2022 and continues until March 2025. The goal of the project is zero-emission ports that are clean energy hubs for integrated electricity systems, hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels, as well as test beds for waste reuse and circular economy through the creation of the SEANERGY Master Plan. In addition to WMU, project partners include Magellan Circle, IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, RINA, Fundacin Valenciaport, Ennshafen O GmbH, The Diktyo, SL / DAFNI Network, Future Proof Shipping, Eco Imagination, ATPERSON, ZER0-E Engineering, and Anleg GmbH. Marine Decarbonization at WMU Through advanced education and research in the field of Marine Energy Management (MEM), WMU works to support the achievement of sustainable, zero/low carbon and energy efficient marine and ocean industries. WMU's MEM educational offerings include groundbreaking Specialization MEM MSc which was introduced in 2015, and a postgraduate diploma in Marine Energy delivered by distance learning. WMUs Marine Energy Management Research Priority Area focuses on the fundamental understanding of energy in a maritime context and the application of evidence-based knowledge across the board from ships to ports and from oceans to shipyards, to ensure cost-effective, safe and environmentally friendly use of resources. Book Trends and Challenges in Marine Energy Management, was published in 2018 as a result of International Conference on Marine Energy Management (MARENER 2017) was hosted at WMU in 2017. It was one of the most downloaded books in its category in 2018. Since 2022, the WMU Summer Academy on Marine Decarbonization has brought together maritime professionals at WMU for an intensive week-long program focused on opportunities and challenges related to reducing GHG emissions from transport. The Marine Decarbonization Summer Academy program will be offered again in 2024.

