The 18 museums of AKKS celebrate International Museum Day CIVIS News





Virtual tours, interactive games and educational activities on the innovative digital platform launched by the Museum of Paleontology and Geology of AKKSH were gifts to celebrate. International Museum Day. V-Palm builds an interactive digital museum connecting science and technology in the service of education. The Museum of Paleontology and Geology hosts a unique collection of fossils from all over Greece and other parts of the world, contributing to highlighting the natural heritage of our planets. Its impressive exhibitions now come to life through this new digital platform, inaugurated with International Museum Day EVENT. An exciting journey through time to discover the fascinating history of Earth awaits visitors. Museums for Education and Research This was the name chosen by AKUK for this year's celebration of International Museum Day. Events and activities were organized in the university's Museums and Special Collections. The History Museum of the University of Athens took part in celebrations with paper theater and guided tours, while the Museum of Archeology and Art History offered visitors an interactive tour of the Museum's Educational Collections. UoA 2024. All rights reserved The long history of the 18 museums of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens began barely a year after the University was founded in 1837. The original purpose was to create collections of objects for educational purposes. First Collection of Instruments it contained facilities for laboratory teaching of surgery, physical sciences and mathematics. Nowadays, museums continue their educational work, allowing the public to come into contact with unique collections in Greece and around the world. The interesting path followed by each of the University Museums individually testifies at the same time to the history of university education in Greece”. declared Prof. Gerasimos Siasos, Rector of UKUA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://civis.eu/it/get-informed/notizie/nkua-18-museums-celebrate-international-museum-day The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos