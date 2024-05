Israeli attack condemned by world leaders, Egypt soldier killed by gunfire

A family described their terrifying escape after the apartment building they were staying in appeared to have been affected. “All of a sudden, the windows shattered,” Hala Siam told the NBC News crew on the ground. “The kids were scared. We all ran out into the street.” “They said it's safe,” Siam said of the area where she and her family had taken shelter. “There is no safe place in Rafah.” The IDF said its strike targeted two Hamas leaders said they were responsible for organizing terrorist attacks in the occupied West Bank. She said she was aware of reports that civilian tents had been set on fire in the strike and that the incident was “under review”. In a later statement, the IDF said the airstrike was based on “previous intelligence information regarding the presence of senior Hamas terrorists in the country.” He said that before the attack “a number of steps were taken to reduce the risk of harm to uninvolved civilians” and that “it was assessed that there would be no expected harm to uninvolved civilians”. He said an investigation was underway into “the circumstances surrounding the death of civilians in the area of ​​the attack. The IDF regrets any harm to civilians not involved in the fighting.” In a statement, Hamas described the attack as a “horrific massacre.” It did not confirm the death of the commander or senior leader. Earlier on Sunday, Hamas' military wing announced a barrage of rockets into Israel targeting Tel Aviv, the first in weeks. The IDF said eight shells were identified passing from the Rafah area into Israeli territory and that a number had been intercepted. As outrage grew over Sunday's attack in Rafah, mediators Qatar and Egypt condemned the attack as a violation of international law. Qatar, a key mediator in talks with Hamas, warned it could jeopardize efforts toward a new hostage deal. After weekend talks involving CIA Director William Burns in Paris, an Israeli official told NBC News that the Israeli government hoped talks could resume this week. But French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “outraged by the Israeli attacks that have killed many displaced persons in Rafah”, adding “these operations must stop”. The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, also condemned the strike and said he was “horrified”. A spokesman for the US National Security Council said the images of the scene were shocking. Israel has the right to go after Hamas, and we understand that this attack killed two senior Hamas terrorists who are responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians. But as we have been clear, Israel must take every possible precaution to protect civilians, the spokesman said. To actively engage the IDF and partners on the ground to assess what happened and understand that the IDF is conducting an investigation.

