The bond between horse and rider: TCU's Equestrian Team 06:33 A British jockey died on Sunday after collapsing while competing in a horse race in England, the sport's governing body said. Georgie Campbell suffered a fatal fall while competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England, on Sunday, British Eventing said in a STATEMENT. She was 37. “Medical professionals attended immediately after her fall at fence 5b, however, unfortunately, she could not be saved,” British Eventing said in a statement. The horse, Global Quest, was evaluated by veterinarians on site and returned to the stable unharmed. “To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared,” British Eventing said. Georgie (Strang) Cambell with Cooley Earl during day four of the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at The Badminton Estate, Gloucestershire in 2018. Images by David Davies/PA via Getty Images

Campbell had competed in more than 200 events in her career, winning six times, CBS News BBC partner. reported The BBC reported that Campbell, whose maiden name was Strang, was married to New Zealand eventing rider Jesse Campbell, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics. The couple joined forces to create Team Campbell Eventing, according to Telegraph. “Georgie was formidable, and not just in terms of her talent, which was obvious to all. As a person, she lit up a room with her smile,” wrote the Evening Times in one. tribute on social media Monday. “She was charismatic, charming, warm and genuine. She made time for you and loved a lot. Georgie climbed to great heights and achieved a lot in her life; she really left her mark.” Campbell's death comes just over a year after one A 15-year-old girl has died after her horse tripped and fell during a horse competition in Florida. More from CBS News Stephen Smith Stephen Smith is a managing editor for CBSNews.com based in New York. Originally from Washington, DC, Steve was previously an editorial producer for the Washington Post and has also worked in Los Angeles, Boston and Tokyo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/georgie-campbell-dies-equestrian-rider-falls-competing-bicton-international-horse-trials-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

