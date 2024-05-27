International
Prime Minister Furey accepts the repatriation of an unknown WWI soldier
The following statement was read today in the House of Assembly by the honorable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador:
Veterans, dignitaries and distinguished guests, as the 14th Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, it is my most distinct honor and privilege to rise in this Honorable House to speak on the Repatriation of an Unknown Soldier of the First World War and to share the talk I gave on Friday. evening.
The name Beaumont-Hamel is spoken with a sense of melancholy in our province.
But with an even deeper sense of pride.
For every Newfoundlander and Labradorian, it is hallowed ground.
In a leafy corner of Bowring Park is a sculpture called The Fighting Newfoundlander.
His right arm is bent back, caught in the middle of throwing a grenade.
The left arm holds the rifle with a fixed bayonet.
Around his neck is a gas mask.
Beneath the broom moustache, he looks confident. Purpose. Ready.
The man who posed for this sculpture was Corporal Thomas Pittman from Little Bay East in Fortune Bay.
A small corner of our world.
Thomas was wounded at the Battle of the Somme but made it through the war to return home.
Thomas was one of the lucky ones.
The statue he posed for while stationed in England is more about those who did not return.
Those who gave their lives fighting for something they felt was bigger than themselves.
This is the essence of sacrifice.
This is bravery and courage.
That's being a hero.
Hundreds more like Thomas Pittman answered the call.
They proved their mettle at places like Monchy-le-Preux, where just 10 of them held off an advancing German army for more than 11 hours before breaking free.
The Newfoundland Regiment was the only regiment to be granted a royal title by the then King George V.
No other British Army regiment would be awarded such a distinction during the First World War while the fighting was still ongoing.
But great bravery came at a high cost.
In cemeteries and memorials across Europe, many Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are among those graves endowed with the words known by God.
But they are known to us.
Our brothers. Our heroes.
They came from small communities, towns and ports from across the province where today many memorials list the names of those who never returned.
This soldier is one of them.
A name carved in stone.
Engraved in the heart of all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.
Through the crack of artillery, the whisper of gas, I wonder how often he thought of home.
Longing for the kind of stillness that comes when you're hugged by rugged cliffs or hear a wind moving through the barrens.
I wonder how often his family hoped for a word from him but dreaded news from the front, so far away.
In the long days and weeks and years that followed, I'm sure they dreamed that somehow,
somehow, he would make his way home.
On Saturday we realized that dream.
To symbolically answer the long-ago prayers of many families across Newfoundland and Labrador, we began the journey to bring one of them home.
While his journey started over 100 years ago for this young man. Just a few days ago I had the privilege and honor to be alone with my family and her and reflect on the impact of the lost sons and family members.
I felt his family's fear.
I felt his family's loss.
I felt his families needed to bring him home.
It shook me and brought me to tears.
July 1st is Canada Day and all over our great country there are celebrations and fireworks.
But in Newfoundland and Labrador, the day is also a day of mourning.
It marks the great sacrifice of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment at Beaumont-Hamel.
This July 1 will also mark the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Newfoundland National War Memorial.
This year we have the great honor and responsibility of having this unknown First World War Newfoundland soldier re-interred in a new grave at the War Memorial.
A location in the heart of the city center, overlooking the harbor of St.
We completed that journey for one, and we honor all those left behind.
A quiet chorus to remind us of what was lost.
And what should never be forgotten.
I want to express my gratitude to those who made this historic journey possible. A special heartfelt thanks to Mr. Berkley Lawrence, Mr. Frank Sullivan and Mr. Gary Browne of the Royal Canadian Legion – Newfoundland and Labrador Command for their commitment to honoring our sacrifice in the First World War. Please join me in a round of applause as they are here in the gallery today.
I also want to thank the Commonwealth War Cemeteries Commission for allowing the remains of our unknown soldier to be repatriated with the same dignity and respect as other Commonwealth countries do.
Their continued care for our fallen heroes is gratefully appreciated by all of us.
We must also recognize the Republic of France for its steadfast commitment to our fellow allies and their remembrance of their sacrifices in both World Wars.
Finally, I want to acknowledge the dedicated support of Veterans Affairs Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces.
Without their help, this trip and the commemorative events in Newfoundland and Labrador would not be possible.
Your efforts ensure that the legacy of those who served, both past and present, will be remembered by future generations.
Their names will be mentioned.
This Unknown Soldier will represent the collective contribution, courage and sacrifice of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served, fought and died in all branches of the military and related support services, especially those with no known graves.
We are taught from a very young age about the strength and sacrifice of what is known as the fighting Newfoundlander.
This legend was born in the muddy trenches of the Somme in the dark days of the First World War.
I was lucky enough to be here with my father before.
And to return with my children.
To pass the torch from one generation to another.
I have always felt that this is a pilgrimage every Newfoundlander and Labradorian should make.
To live the well-quoted line from Ode to Newfoundland that says, where once they stood, we stand.
Because you can bring these souls home when you hold them in your heart.
Lest we forget.
God bless you, Newfoundland and Labrador.
2024 05 27
1:50 in the afternoon
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.nl.ca/releases/2024/exec/0527n06/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The fall of fashion designer John Galliano depicted in Kevin Macdonald's new documentary, High & Low
- Warning: Google Chrome zero-day patch fixes critical flaw
- Prime Minister Furey accepts the repatriation of an unknown WWI soldier
- And then there were 6: against 41, meet those in the Varanasi race against PM Modi | News from the political pulse
- Depok City Government Official Information Portal
- Bollywood is back with its remake-sequel hybrids
- Ontario Tech University designated as NATO Testing Centre for Civil and Military Technology Development
- Tornado warnings expire, watches remain in eastern Ontario Monday afternoon
- Trumps MAGA Veepstakes: VP Contenders Supported Trump As He Called Veterans Suckers and Losers
- Why was it the slowest Memorial Day box office in decades?
- Duke rolls to ACC Tournament Championship
- Best Men's Sweatpants for Unbeatable Comfort and Casual Style