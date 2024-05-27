NT Police are investigating the fatal crash on the Stuart Highway, which allegedly involved a 16-year-old driver

Briefly: A 19-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash two hours south of Darwin on the StuartHighway on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash two hours south of Darwin on the StuartHighway on Sunday. A 16-year-old boy is suspected of driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, police said.

Northern Territory police are investigating a fatal crash two hours south of Darwin on Sunday that killed a 19-year-old man and allegedly involved a 16-year-old driver.

The two-vehicle crash happened 20 kilometers north of Pine Creek on the Stuart Highway, police said.

Police said they learned a southbound blue LandCruiser carrying three people, including the deceased and the 16-year-old suspected driver, collided with a northbound beige LandCruiser carrying two people.

Police said the 19-year-old was pronounced dead when emergency services arrived at the scene and the other four were “transported to hospital in various conditions”.

Both the 16-year-old driver and the 57-year-old driver of the other vehicle tested negative for alcohol, police said.

“At this early stage of the investigation, Major Crash detectives have an understanding of how and why this head-on collision occurred but are appealing for witnesses familiar with the occupants of the LandCruiser southbound to come forward,” said Sgt. senior NT Police Detective Brendan Lindner. .

Stuart Highway has since reopened, police said.

The police have asked anyone with information about the accident to contact the number 13144.

The death takes the Northern Territory's road toll in 2024 to 24. There were four deaths on NT roads at the same time last year.