The Conservatives tabled a motion to remove Greg Fergus as Speaker of the House





The Conservatives are asking the House of Commons to vote to remove Speaker Greg Fergus from the role over partisan language that appeared in an ad for an event in his riding. Conservative MP Chris Warkentin tabled a motion on Monday afternoon that, if passed, would find Fergus in contempt of Parliament and declare the Speaker's seat vacant. “This speaker has shown many times that he is not fit to be a nonpartisan speaker,” Warkentin said in the House chamber. “He is a very, very effective partisan liberal and we have lost confidence in his ability to govern this country.” Conservative MP Chris Warkentin stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Warkentin moved the motion after Vice Speaker Chris d'Entremont ruled that the use of partisan language in the ad constituted a prima facie questions about MP's privilege. The online posting for “A Summer Evening with the Honorable Greg Fergus” included a line aimed at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He accused her of pursuing Tory policies “that would endanger our health, safety and pocketbooks” and promoted the Liberal plan to “grow an economy that works for everyone.” The Liberal Party apologized to Fergus in a letter last week, saying the language posted on the event page was the standardized, auto-populated language the party uses for events on its website. The language was posted without Fergus' knowledge and “as a result of a miscommunication between the Party and the riding association”, the letter from Azam Ismael, the party's national director, said. “The Liberal Party unequivocally apologizes for this mistake and we take full responsibility.” Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux accused the Tories of launching a partisan attack on Fergus. “They've had it over and over for this chairman,” he told the House. The Speaker presides over the work of the House of Commons and is intended to act as an impartial arbiter of the proceedings of the House of Representatives. While the Speaker is elected as a member of a party, the role is considered non-partisan, no Speaker sits in a party group. The motion is unlikely to pass without the support of the DPA This is not the first time Fergus, who was elected Speaker in October, has had his impartiality questioned by MPs. Fergus initially lost the support of Tory and Qubcois Bloc MPs when he recorded a video tribute to outgoing Ontario Liberal leader John Fraser while wearing the President's clothes. He also attended a fundraising event in his riding last fall, something billed as a “cocktail rally” for Liberal supporters. Fergus kept his job after the NDP backed him during the video tussle. He apologized and paid a fine for breaking Commons rules that prohibit the use of parliamentary resources for party purposes. Last week, NDP MP Peter Julian said Fergus had behaved properly in this latest case by clearing the event from the Clerk before proposing to stage it. An NDP spokesperson told CBC News the party's position has not changed in light of d'Entremont's decision. MP Lindsay Mathyssen accused the Conservatives on Monday of wanting to delay votes on the legislation. “Has a mistake been made? Absolutely. Is it terribly unfortunate? Absolutely. Are we punishing the right person in this case? No,” she said.

