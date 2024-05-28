EGLE, MDHHS offer tips for staying healthy during poor air quality days





As the 2024 North American wildfire season continues and warmer weather increases the risk of higher ozone levels, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is joining the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide Michigan residents with steps to take to protect themselves from the risks associated with poor air quality. Sunset over Lake Lansing showing the smoky sky effect in May 2023. Courtesy of Cheri Riemer. “Last summer, Michigan experienced unique levels of poor air quality due to smoke from neighboring Canadian wildfires,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “This year, in the event wildfire smoke reaches Michigan again, we urge residents to be proactive in controlling Air quality index online regularly to determine if there is any action they need to take. In addition to the risk of wildfire smoke, it is still useful to monitor the Air Quality Index for poor air quality due to other hazards such as ozone. of Air quality index (AQI)which can be found in AirNow website, is a color-coded way for residents to see what the levels of certain types of air pollution are in their area. Higher AQI values ​​indicate a higher concentration of pollutants in the air and the need for Michigan residents to take steps to protect their health. Residents can also register for EnviroFlash System. This subscription system allows you to receive tips and alerts for the area you choose and have them sent directly to your email or via text message. This year, EGLE has made changes to its air quality alert system. The new system now includes air quality advisories and alerts. Advisories will be issued when levels of ozone, PM2.5 (or both) of these pollutants fall into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. Alerts will be issued when one or both of these pollutants enter the unhealthy, very unhealthy or hazardous range. Watch this interview with Alec Kownacki, one of EGLE's meteorologists, about how Michigan residents can stay informed and know what to do if air quality advisories or alerts are issued. Before a wildfire smoke event, MDHHS recommends you: Get to know yours forced air HVAC system or your window air conditioning unit. If there is a fresh air intake or an outside air damper, you will need to close it during a smoke event.

Make sure you have rated replacement air filters MERV-13 or higher.

Consider buying one portable air purifier. If you don't have one, you can make one DIY air filter.

Help neighbors and family members make a plan for possible fire smoke.

If you have asthma or other respiratory conditions, heart disease, diabetes, or another health condition that may make you more sensitive to fire smoke, talk to your health care provider ahead of time to make a plan.

Children under the age of 18, pregnant women, outdoor workers and the elderly (60+) are also more at risk. Talk to your health care provider ahead of time to make a plan.

Check yours local fire hazard and read tips from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for preventing wildfires in Michigan. During a day with poor air quality, take action to protect your health based on the AQI Index. Some recommendations may include: Reduce the time you are active in nature.

Consider less intense activities that require less physical effort.

If ozone levels are unhealthy, plan outdoor activities for mornings or evenings when ozone levels are typically lower.

In case of fire smoke, avoid activities that create more fine particles indoors, including smoking; using gas, propane or wood stoves and ovens; frying or boiling food; and burning candles or incense.

In case of fire smoke, create a room with fresh air. If you can't stay comfortable at home, the power goes out, or a lot of smoke continues to enter your home, it may be best to seek shelter elsewhere. Call Michigan 211 information on cooling centers. For additional guidance on protecting your health during poor air quality, visit the MDHHS Health and Wildfire website.

