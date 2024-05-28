Conservatives delay motion to oust Speaker Greg Fergus

The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to sack Greg Fergus as Speaker of the House of Commons, after the MPs' deputy judge ruled on Monday that the Liberal guest member's alleged partisan wrongdoing required urgent attention .

Ruling on a privilege case raised by Tory MP Chris Warkentin last week, Deputy Speaker of the House and Tory MP Chris d'Entremont said that without judging the facts, the concerns raised about the latest example of the “alleged lack of impartiality” of the President. taking advantage.

“It is in the interest of the entire House to resolve this particular matter expeditiously and with all due seriousness, and as a result, I find that a prima facie question or privilege exists in this case,” he said.

It all came amid opposition outrage over “highly partisan” language calling Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's policies “reckless” used to promote an upcoming election event with Fergus.

That version of the online listing for “a summer evening with the venerable Greg Fergus” was quickly pulled from the party and replaced with one that promised a “fun-filled early summer BBQ.”

According to Liberal spokesman Parker Lund, the list of events was revised because there was a “miscommunication” between the party and the Fergus riding association, “which led to the wrong text being put on the website”.

While the messages used by the Liberal party were “not approved” by Fergus' team, the event was intended to help his re-election bid, as above board was cleared by the Clerk of the House of Commons, according to the Speaker's office. spokesman Mathieu Gravel.

“I did not expect to rule on another privilege issue regarding the Speaker,” d'Entremont noted in handing down the decision, his second related to Fergus and the allegations of partisanship.

MPs were forced to vote to impeach Fergus

As a result of this decision, Warkentin was able to move a motion stating that “Fergus' continued and repeated partisan behavior outside the chamber is a betrayal of the traditions and expectations of his office and a breach of trust.”

Considering this a “serious contempt”, the motion asks the House to declare the office of the Speaker immediately vacant and a new election of the Speaker to be held on the first Monday after the day the motion is passed, if that happens.

So far, whether the motion will get the majority of votes needed to pass once it comes up for a vote remains a big “if.”

That's because the New Democratic Party, the caucus whose votes would be needed to support the Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois in their desire to oust Fergus, have expressed sympathy for Fergus in this situation, placing the blame squarely on him. the Liberal party, which quickly apologized and took full responsibility. last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that this handled case of misuse of messages does not shake his confidence in Fergus and he continues to have full confidence in him as speaker of the Assembly. As such, the Liberal caucus is expected to vote against this call for Fergus to vacate the high chair.

The Tories 'got it in' for Fergus?

This is not the first time, or the second, that MPs have raised concerns about Fergus's judgment and ability to reliably remain an objective judge of MPs. Nor is it the first or second time he has faced calls to resign.

Before his election in October 2023, conservatives had already expressed doubts about Fergus's fitness for the role, given his record of past partisan positions.

However, to speak personally on the issue, apologizing in the House of Commons for a particularly difficult partisan video, Fergus thanked MPs for giving him a “second chance” and vowed that “nothing like this will happen never happen again”.

“I regret to stand again to state that the Speaker is a partisan liberal, these are the facts,” Warkentin said in the main debate on his motion, a debate expected to get top billing. in the House until it is resolved.

“If he respects the democratic institutions, the ones he represents, he has no choice but to resign,” said the head of the Chamber of the Bloc Quebecois, Alain Therrien.

In the debate, Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux came to Fergus's defence, saying the Tories had “constantly” had him “in” for Fergus. “From day one they have not actually supported the Speaker and I find that unfortunate.”