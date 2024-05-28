Kentuckians' access to mental health care lags. Paying providers more would help, the report says. • Kentucky Lantern

Kentuckians are far more likely to pay out-of-pocket for mental and behavioral health services than for surgical or other medical care.

This insight comes from a recent American Psychological Association REPORTwhich reviewed health insurance claims made by millions of Americans who sought care.

Need mental health care in Kentucky? If you are in an immediate crisis, text or call 988.

To find a mental health therapist near you, visit: Psychology today and search by ZIP Code.

Look at the psychological foundations of Kentucky Behavioral Health Guide.

Find a support group through the Kentucky chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The report showed how COVID-19 peaked in the Commonwealththe number of Kentuckians forced to go outside their insurance network for acute hospital care also increased.

Eric Russ, executive director of the Kentucky Psychological Association, told the Lantern that the numbers are likely higher than the report reflects because not everyone who seeks out-of-network care will file an insurance claim.

Overall, the report shows that Americans were 10.6 times more likely to drop out of their insurance network for psychological care than for medical care. The paper cites lower reimbursement rates for mental health care providers as a major culprit.

The report's findings are extremely disappointing, Arthur C. Evans Jr., CEO of the American Psychological Association, said in a statement. Federal Equality Act, The Mental Health and Addiction Equity Actpassed in 2008 and has yet to achieve its goal of equal access to care for mental health patients.

That so many patients are forced to go out of network to get mental health and substance use care is unacceptable, Evans said.

“We have a long way to go before we have anything that looks like real parity between our mental health and medical systems. – Eric Russ, executive director of the Kentucky Psychological Association

The report recommends that states and health plans expand their behavioral health networks by increasing reimbursement rates as they do for medical/surgical providers. Having access to more network providers, the report says, would ease the financial burden on patients who now, if they can't afford to pay out of pocket, may go without care.

The COVID-19 effect: a sledgehammer

The report showed that from 2019 to 2021, out-of-network acute inpatient behavioral health care use increased from 2.5% to 4.0% in Kentucky. This is much higher than 0.4% in 2019 and 0.2% in 2021 for medical and surgical care.

In 2021, Kentuckians were 17.2 times more likely to receive out-of-network care for behavioral health than for medical or surgical care. But the percentage of Kentuckians going out-of-network for outpatient behavioral care decreased from 2019 to 2021 from 11% to 5%.

One thing we've seen from COVID is an increase in behavioral health needs, Russ said. Even before the pandemic, there was an increased need for mental health support. And then COVID just took a toll on everyone's mental health.

Because there weren't enough network providers, Kentuckians had to look elsewhere for help, a burden Russ said falls more heavily on minority populations.

Structural discrimination puts minority populations at an increased risk of mental health issues in general, he said. And then the clinical field tends to be a pretty white-dominated field, which makes it harder to find providers who are culturally competent to treat someone from a certain background or identity.

The stigma was compounded by the lack of access: demoralizing

Usually when people seek care for a mental health issue, they've often been struggling for a while, Russ said.

Usually they've been feeling down, depressed, anxious, having relationship problems, eating disorders for a long time before they start seeking treatment, he said. When you start looking, you're finally ready to get help, and then you call your insurance company or you call your primary care provider and say, hey, where do I go? And they give you a list of providers and they're all full and you can't get in, it's incredibly demoralizing.

This can add to stigma that already surrounds mental health issues, Russ said. It can also put people's well-being at risk while they wait for help. This can be worse for people with conditions such as ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), who may already struggle with organization and time management.

Kentucky is doing a little better than other states data show.

Nobody's doing well though, Russ said. We have a long way to go before we have anything that looks like real parity between our mental health and medical systems.