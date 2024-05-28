Remarks by HHS Secretary Becerra at the 77th World Health Assembly





As delivered Dear my colleagues: It wasn't even. And it wasn't pretty. But the world emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to unprecedented collaboration that brought governments, the private sector and civil society together around a common goal: to save lives. But the further we get from the pandemic, the more the memory fades. And as we forget, the urgency disappears. Unprecedented cooperation will again be needed if we are to prevent, detect, contain and respond quickly to the many common threats we face. We don't have to wait for the worst to happen. We must use our time here, now, two years from now to take the meaningful steps we know we must. Let's capture the significant progress made over the past two years and finalize the proposed changes to IHRs this week. These changes, especially the tiered warning system, will make an immediate difference in improving global preparedness. Finalizing the IHRs will build confidence in our ability to work together and set the stage for a more constructive future in pandemic response. And, we can prove that the world is ready to respond in extraordinary ways to extraordinary events that threaten global health. Global health involves much more than a thermometer or a scale can measure. We must recognize (1) the value of a world that is equal and inclusive; (2) the necessity of advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights for all; and (3) the importance of including the voices of women, minorities, and LGBTQIA+ populations in decision-making. We also know that the health and safety of any nation is irrevocably linked to the health and safety of people everywhere. This is why we continue to strongly support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly and in WHO's work more broadly. This is why we cannot allow Russia's war in Ukraine to continue, or the suffering and death to spread further, and why the international community, including the United States, will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine. This is why the tragic, avoidable loss of life and cycle of destruction and displacement between Israel and Palestine must be stopped immediately. We need a ceasefire agreement that leads to the release of hostages, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza and a path to a two-state solution. Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in safety, dignity and peace. And that's why President Biden is fully committed to the WHO and the ongoing work of this body, including reforms that will make it even stronger and a new General Program of Work that advances health equity. The United States is proud to be a strong partner and a leader in global public health. We believe in the potential of this body. Health, and threats to global health, have a major impact on broader global political and economic interests. There is no stability without health. There is no safety without health. Our nations cannot be strong unless they are healthy. Dear colleagues, there is no wrong time to reach a good deal for humanity and health. But moments are temporary. Let's not forget the magnitude of this moment. Thank you.

