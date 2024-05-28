GBH Names Dan Lothian Editor-in-Chief, GBH News and The World





Boston, MA May 28, 2024 Boston public media producer GBH has named Dan Lothian to the newly created role of editor-in-chief, GBH News and world. An award-winning journalist with deep roots in both local and international news, Lothian is currently its executive producer world, public radio The world's longest-running daily news program, produced in Boston by GBH and PRX, a leading distributor of public radio and podcasts. Dan has impeccable credentials and is respected by colleagues throughout GBH and by journalists around the globe, said Susan Goldberg, president and CEO of GBH. With his background in both breaking news and long-form features, and deep experience across radio, television and all digital platforms, he is ideally suited to lead coverage for today's audiences. As part of today's announcement, Tinku Ray, currently managing editor for world, will be promoted to Executive Editor of the program. Shell continues to report to Lothian. Lee Hill, Executive Editor for GBH News, will also report to Lothian. Lothian joined world as Executive Producer in 2021. Under his leadership, the show expanded its reach, airing on a record 377 public radio stations across the United States and Canada, reaching nearly 2 million people per week. In 2022, world received a $205,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to expand and support its coverage of the war in Ukraine. With the support of the Lumina Foundation, Lothian and the team at world created Global World Class, which focused on amplifying stories from young college students. In addition to his role as executive producer, Lothian hosted race condition, a multi-platform series on race and racial inequality produced in partnership with GBH WORLD, NAACP Boston and Boston Globe. We have the opportunity to bring our audience's stories together by connecting the global with the local, while providing the critical information they need to be informed and engaged citizens, said Lothian. Furthermore, today's environment requires a focus on innovation. To reach a wider audience, we need to find new ways and platforms to share these stories. I look forward to working with all my colleagues and partners to support the excellent journalism they produce every day. Lothian spent more than a decade as a correspondent for CNN, covering the White House, presidential campaigns and breaking news. He also spent time working in CNN's Jerusalem bureau. He began his career in radio at the age of 16 and went on to work at several local television stations across the country. He then served as a national correspondent at NBC News for seven years with stories on the Nightly News, Today Show and MSNBC as well as working in the Tel Aviv and Cairo bureaus. Lothian will start his new role on June 1. GBH News is among the fastest growing local news providers in Greater Boston and draws on the talent of a multiplatform newsroom that includes GBH 89.7, television and digital reporting. GBH's editorial staff continues to invest in substantial local coverage focused on higher education, politics, equality, arts and culture, and investigations, as well as unique partnerships to expand these engagements. GBH News partners with CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station; and New England Public Media in western Massachusetts to connect the Commonwealth with trusted journalism. GBH News maintains offices in the Massachusetts State House; Dorchester, Boston's largest neighborhood; and Worcester. About GBH GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest content producer for PBS and partner of NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programs that engage, enlighten and inspire, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. It is the creator of programs such as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, Arthur and Molly of Denali and a catalog of series, podcasts and video on demand. GBH TV channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and the national services WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Bostons Local NPR; CRB Classic 99.5; and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station. Dedicated to making media accessible and inclusive in our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in providing media to those who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide with PBS LearningMedia and has been recognized with hundreds of the nations top broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org. MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Callanan

[email protected]

617-905-6866

