In international relations, it is the message, not the medium MIT news

More than 180 world leaders maintain social media accounts, and some issue policy warnings to rivals and the public on these platforms rather than relying on traditional government statements. How seriously do people take posts like this on social media?

A new study suggests that the general public and policymakers take leaders' social media posts as seriously as they do formal government statements. The research, conducted by MIT political scientists, sets new polls of both the public and experienced foreign policy specialists.

“What we find, which is really surprising, both in the expert audience and the public audience, is that tweets are not necessarily seen as this form of free conversation,” says Erik Lin-Greenberg, a faculty member at MIT and co-author of a new paper detailing results. They are seen as the same type of signal as that provided through more formal and traditional communications.

The findings suggest that people have become so accustomed to social media that they consider the medium a vehicle for messages that have as much credibility as those generated through the old-school method, in which official statements are issued in official language to officials. government documents.

One piece of data that sheds some light on our unexpected findings is that a small majority of our survey respondents who read a tweet identified what they read as a White House press release, says Benjamin Norwood Harris, a candidate for PhD at MIT and co-author of the paper. . Respondents indeed seemed to believe that tweets were just another way for presidents to communicate in their official capacity.

letter, Free Tweets?: Crisis Signaling in the Age of Twitterappears in the June issue of International Studies Quarterly. Greenberg is the Leo Marks Assistant Career Development Professor of the History and Culture of Science and Technology at MIT; Harris is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Political Science at MIT, specializing in security studies and international relations.

The study fits into a larger body of political science research in the field of crisis, signaling how words and actions are interpreted in international relations, which is often critical to diplomacy. However, when it comes to social media use, there has been very little research looking at the reliability of public cues, notes Lin-Greenberg.

The research consisted of a multi-layered set of surveys conducted in 2021. Using the Lucid polling platform, researchers polled 977 members of the general public about a hypothetical confrontation between the US and Iran, using facsimiles of Twitter messages (now known as X ) and official White House statements that could have been sent by US President Joe Biden during such a scenario. Separately, the researchers also recruited foreign policy experts from the US, India and Singapore, all of which have active English-language think-tank circles, to take the same survey.

Asked to rate the credibility of tweets and official statements on a five-point scale, the public rated official press releases at 3.30 and tweets at 3.22. Policy experts gave a 3.10 rating to the official statement and a 3.11 rating to the tweets.

No matter how we slice the data, we just don't see much of a difference in how respondents rated Tweets versus official statements, Harris says. Even when we change the formality of the tweet language by including things like all caps and lots of exclamation points, we don't find an effect.

A subsequent layer of the survey then asked respondents about a hypothetical related conflict between the US and Iran in 2026, with facsimile tweets and White House statements attributed to both Biden and former President Donald Trump, having considering that one of them could be president then. The aim was to see if different leaders influenced perceptions of the two forms of statements.

But in this case, the public and policy experts took tweets and official statements almost as seriously. Trump's statements were given slightly more credibility overall, but with a strong partisan divide: liberals took Biden's statements to have more credibility and conservatives took Trump's statements to have more credibility.

Overall, the study suggests that many people are simply unaffected by the medium in which a global leader may choose to issue a warning to the leaders of other nations. In the surveys, participants were given the opportunity to describe qualitatively what shaped their responses; only about 2 percent cited the medium as a problem.

As Harris notes, the survey data also shows that just over 51 percent of respondents believed that a tweet constituted an officially released government statement. Additionally, about 73 percent of respondents thought that tweets were created in the same way as statements that have the official stamp of a national government.

People who see a tweet don't actually recognize it in their minds. They don't think the tweet is an official statement, Lin-Greenberg says. About three-quarters of the population think it's coordinated, whether it's a tweet or an official statement.

In the paper, the researchers suggest that there is considerable scope for further research in this area. Among other things, future studies could compare the effect of social media statements with other types of communication, such as speeches. Researchers can also study other social media platforms or expand the set of countries being studied. Such research, Lin-Greenberg and Harris conclude in the paper, will further enrich our understanding of the interactions between emerging technology and international politics.