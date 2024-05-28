May Out of the Blue highlights international student success stories – MTSU News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Two international students shared their success stories on the May edition of Out of the Blue, Middle Tennessee State University's TV magazine show.

MTSU students Ambritha Rajendrana large Indian-origin information systems, and Nigerian data science Honorable Afolayan chatted with MTSUs Out of Blue host Andrew Oppmann for the support they received through universities Office of International Affairs.

You can watch the segment below:

MTSU really has a nice environment for international students to learn in, said Afolayan, who earned a bachelor's degree in economics at home in Nigeria before enrolling at MTSU. With the Office of International Affairs, you have a staff and you have students working there who are willing to help you.

The Office of International Affairs provides support and oversight to all MTSUs international students, those studying abroad, and related programs and cultural centers on campus.

This is an incentive for all other international students who come in here, said Rajendran. When I got into International Relations, I was really, really happy to have this opportunity. I wanted to communicate with people. I wanted to know more about things. International Affairs I am proud of this.

Out of the Blue is available anytime at universities YouTube channel, True Blue TV Channel, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. It also airs on Murfreesboro cable Channel 9 daily at 6 am, 11 am and 1:30 pm; NewsChannel5+ at 15:30 on Sundays; and aired on the MTSU Jazz Network via WMOT.org at 7 a.m. on the first Sunday of every month; and at other cable outlets in Middle Tennessee, so check local listings. It is also available as a podcast on iTunes and Google Play and as individual interview segments on Spotify. Watch previous episodes of Out of the Blue at https://mtsunews.com/out-of-the-blue.

