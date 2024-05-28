Launch of WHO investment case draws expressions of support, pledges to sustainably fund four-year strategy

The WHO on Tuesday launched an investment case that lays out the Organization's essential contribution to global health and seeks investment in its 2025-2028 strategy to save 40 million lives and improve the health of 6 billion people.

The investment case supports the WHO Investment Round, which began on Sunday and has garnered many strong expressions of support, commitments from co-host countries and a number of initial pledges that build momentum towards the culmination of the Investment Round later this year.

Statements of support and funding commitments came from Member States and the European Union during Tuesday's kick-off event at a strategic roundtable of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA77).

“I thank Brazil, which will host the Investment Round as President of the G20, together with France, Germany and Norway, as well as Mauritania in its capacity as chair of the African Union,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. speaking at Tuesday's event. “I also thank the G7 finance ministers who recently called for increased funding for WHO through the Investment Round. And I thank all Member States and other donors for their voluntary contributions, especially those who already provide predictable and flexible funding.”

The 40-page investment case is rich with data and examples of WHO's achievements – from women's health to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to the elimination of infectious diseases – showing how the Organization increases the impact of its work to generated a return of US$35 for every US$1 invested and sets out what can be achieved if WHO is sustainably funded.

WHO's global health strategy, General Program of Work (GPW 14), adopted on Tuesday, calls for deep collaboration with Member States and partners on a wide range of health needs at a time of climate change, geopolitical turbulence , mass migration and others. complex challenges.

Expressions of support, pledges of funding



With the Investment Round, WHO is not asking for more funding, but voluntary contributions ahead of the four-year strategy to ensure it can be fully implemented. Membership fees of Member States cover only part of the costs of approved WHO activities; The Investment Round is raising funds towards a $7.1 billion gap.

During the event, Singapore's Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the country's contribution of US$24 million (US$18 million) to the Investment Round. Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced that the country would immediately bring its estimated contribution up to 2028-2029 levels by committing additional flexible funding.

The European Union also reaffirmed its commitment to WHO.

“We want to see a WHO that is sustainably funded, accountable and effective. I am proud to announce today, as part of the WHO Investment Round, a European Commission contribution of more than €250 million,” said Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen in a video address.

On Sunday, at the launch of the Investment Round, the Institute of Philanthropy pledged $1.2 million for the health of immigrants and displaced populations affected by climate change.

What WHO will deliver during 2025-2028



The investment case breaks down how the activities outlined in GPW14 will save 40 million lives by focusing on health emergencies, AMR, maternal and child health, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, vaccination, the effects of climate change and risk factors by including tobacco, alcohol. , physical activity and diet.

The WHO Strategy for 2025–2028 is built around the Organization's continued commitment to promote, deliver and protect health; in text, data and graphics, the investment case provides examples of activities that will support that commitment over the next four years.

These include solar electrification of 10,000 health facilities to make them fully functional; supporting 55 countries in the education and employment of 3.2 million health workers; increasing the number of vaccines delivered to priority countries; providing access to health services to more than 150 million people in humanitarian settings in 30 countries; helping 84 countries achieve targets for eliminating malaria, mother-to-child transmission of HIV and other diseases; detecting and taking measures against 30 health threats per month; strengthening access to timely and reliable health data; and prequalification of 400 health products per year.

Over the past five years, WHO has helped countries apply the latest science and health practice with measurable results: 1.2 billion people living healthier lives through reduced risks and healthier environments; nearly 430 million more people are covered by essential health services without financial hardship; and 600 million people are better protected from health emergencies. These results were achieved with an annual budget of $2.75 billion – or less than $0.35 per person.