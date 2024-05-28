Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of bill on foreign agents | Political News





Critics say the bill will limit media freedom and hinder Georgia's chances of joining the European Union.

Georgia's parliament has overridden a presidential veto of legislation on foreign agents that has fueled Western concern and sparked weeks of street protests. The legislature, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party, on Tuesday rejected President Salome Zourabichvilis' veto of legislation that she and other critics have said would limit media freedom and hinder Georgia's chances of joining the European Union. . The president now has five days to approve the bill. If she doesn't, the speaker of parliament will be able to sign it into law. The bill passed by parliament earlier this month requires media, non-governmental organizations and other non-profit groups to register as followers of the interests of a foreign power if they receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad. Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the ruling party, vetoed the bill on May 18. She has accused the ruling party of endangering the country's future and obstructing the path to full membership of the free and democratic world. The veto was rejected by a vote of 84-4 in a contentious parliamentary session, during which a Georgian Dream MP doused the leader of an opposition party with water as he spoke from the podium. The government says the bill is needed to curb what it considers harmful foreign actors trying to destabilize the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people, but many Georgian journalists and activists argue the bills' real purpose is to stigmatize them. and limiting debate on the run. – until the parliamentary elections scheduled for October. Opponents denounce the legislation as Russian law because it resembles measures taken by the Kremlin to crack down on independent news media, non-profit organizations and activists. Critics have said the move may have been instigated by Moscow to hinder Georgia's chances of further integration with the West. The bill is almost identical to one the ruling party was pressured to withdraw last year after street protests. Renewed demonstrations again gripped Georgia as the bill made its way through parliament. The demonstrators clashed with the police, who used tear gas and water to disperse them. The EU, which granted Georgia candidate status in December, has repeatedly said the bill would be an obstacle to Tbilisi's further integration with the bloc. The European bloc stressed at the time that Tbilisi must implement key policy recommendations for its membership bid to progress. Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that travel sanctions would be imposed on Georgian officials who are responsible or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia. He noted that it remains our hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the bill and take steps to move forward with their nations' democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The opposition United National Movement has described the bill as part of Georgian Dream's efforts to draw the country into Russia's sphere of influence, claims it has vehemently denied that Georgian Dream was founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister and billionaire. who made his fortune in Russia. . Demonstrations against the bills have been held for weeks, culminating in the evening when crowds of tens of thousands staged some of the biggest protests seen in Georgia since it regained independence from Moscow in 1991.

