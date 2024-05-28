International
International assignment updates, a commitment and more
NJ/NY Gotham FC seems to be heading in the right direction as they continued their unbeaten streak over the weekend. They beat Bay FC on the road before going into the international break. Ella Stevens scored a brace to lead the Bats to a 2-0 victory.
The team may not play until June 8, but there is always news to discuss. Here's the roundup of upcoming Gotham FC news.
Bruninha's international appeal
Gotham FC defender Bruninha was recently called up to represent Brazil. It doesn't always get called, so the news is great to hear. She has started six of the ten games she has appeared in for the Bats, so she is getting plenty of playing time to show her skills. Plus, the Brazilian is still young, so there's plenty of room to grow.
When Bruninha is on the pitch, she is excellent as an attacking right-back. It doesn't matter if she starts or comes off the bench; she gives everything for the team. The Brazil women's national soccer team must see this and know that she is someone who can be a big star for the national team.
Ann-Katrin Berger is engaged
One of Gotham FC's newest signings, Ann-Katrin Berger, is engaged! Her partner, Jess Carter, has announced the engagement. They both played for Chelsea FC Women, where Carter is still with the team. She also plays for England at international level.
Apparently, the two have been together for about seven years. It is interesting as former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes commented that player relationships in the Women's Super League are inappropriate. However, she apologized for the comments made and repented. However, Carter and Berger maintained their relationship for many years.
It's very exciting for both of them and fantastic news for the Gotham FC goalkeeper. Congratulations are in order for the couple.
Some details about the Pride match
When Gotham FC returns from the international break, they will resume play on June 8 against Angel City FC. This game will be their Pride Celebration, and there was an exciting announcement surrounding the day.
The national anthem will be sung by drag queen Jan Sport, who competed on RuPaul's Drag Race. For those unfamiliar with the show, drag queens compete to become the next drag star. Jan Sport is a New Jersey native, so this is a good choice for Pride celebrations.
Additionally, although it hasn't been announced, it can be assumed that there will be Pride-themed events and activities outside at the game's fan celebration. June 8th should be a great day for Gotham FC fans.
