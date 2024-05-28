Israeli troops continue the attack on Rafah after the death penalty

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announcing Spain's recognition of a Palestinian state on television in a bar in Madrid on Tuesday. Credit… Susana Vera/Reuters

Three European countries formally recognized an independent Palestinian state on Tuesday, angering Israel as it continued to push its military offensive in Gaza.

The previously announced moves by Spain, Norway and Ireland are largely symbolic but serve as a rebuke to Israel in the face of growing international frustration over the country's military offensive in Gaza and occupation of Palestinian territories over the years.

They also come amid global outrage over an Israeli airstrike on Sunday that killed dozens of people in a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, despite international calls for the army to curb its offensive in the southern Gaza city. Growing concern over the number of civilian casualties could prompt more countries to follow suit, analysts say.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday the accused The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, for complicity in the incitement against the Jews for his role in the recognition of a Palestinian state.

But Mr Snchez rejected that claim in a speech on Tuesday before a cabinet vote on the issue, calling recognition a matter of historical justice and a necessity to achieve peace.

The recognition of Palestine is not against anyone, above all against Israel, a friendly nation that Spain values ​​and respects and with which we intend to nurture the strongest possible relations, he said on the steps of the Moncloa Palace, the residence prime minister. , in Madrid. Furthermore, our decision reflects our absolute rejection of Hamas, a terrorist organization that opposes the two-state solution.

Ireland, which on Tuesday flew a Palestinian flag outside its presidential palace alongside those of the European Union and Ukraine, said it had agreed to establish full diplomatic relations and would appoint an ambassador to a Palestinian state. We have made this move together with Spain and Norway to keep alive the miracle of peace, said Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris. I again call on Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel to listen to the world and stop the humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza.

From left, the flags of Norway, South Africa, Palestine, Ireland and Spain flying at an entrance to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Credit… Zain Jaafar/Agence France-Presse Getty Images

While many countries have already recognized Palestinian statehood, the closely coordinated moves by the three European countries carried added weight amid the growing toll of the war in Gaza and because most Western European countries, and the United States, have resisted. to such a step. from solidarity with Israel.

Jonas Gahr Store, Norway's prime minister, said in an interview last week that his country was taking action alongside Spain and Ireland in an effort to save the possibility of a two-state solution in the face of an Israeli government that has openly rejected it. that.

Mr Store said Norway hopes to break what he sees as a downward spiral, with militant groups such as Hamas setting the agenda on the Palestinian side and the Israeli government settling hundreds of thousands of settlers in the occupied territories.

And even if the reality of two states may seem distant, Mr. Store said, more countries in Europe are making the same analysis as Norway, that Palestinians should have the same rights and obligations that citizenship requires, committed to peace and bound by international law.

The moves are likely to have little immediate effect on conditions for Palestinians in Gaza, where health authorities say more than 36,000 people have been killed in more than seven months of Israeli bombing and ground fighting.

The White House has categorically rejected unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, with Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, saying President Biden believes a Palestinian state must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties.

Aaron Boxerman , Steven Erlanger AND Emma Bubola contributed to the reporting.