Pope Francis apologizes for using slur in reference to gay menExBulletin





change the subtitles Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images Pope Francis has apologized for using a derogatory term referring to homosexuals during a closed-door discussion among bishops earlier this month. The Pope did not intend to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, the director of the Vatican press office Matteo Bruni said and apologizes to those who felt offended by the use of the term. During a meeting with Italian bishops in the Vatican last week, it was discussed whether to admit homosexuals to Catholic seminaries in preparation for the priesthood. Italian media reported that many people present at the meeting found Francis opposed the idea, saying there were already too many frociaggine in seminars. Frociaggine is a very offensive slang term in Italian that refers to gay men and gay male culture. The controversy is the latest in a series of moves that many LGBTQ Catholics see as sending mixed messages. Earlier this year, the Vatican released a document titled Infinite dignity referring to what he called sex change and gender theory as serious threats. But late last year, Pope Francis issued guidelines allowing priests to bless people in same-sex relationships, though not to bless the relationship itself. The Catholic Church's official teaching on the matter is that homosexuality is inherently disordered and that sexual activity between people of the same sex is a grave sin. However, Bruni said on Tuesday, As [Francis] has stated on many occasions: 'There is room for everyone in the Church. LGBTQ Catholic group Dignity USA says it is shocked and saddened by Francis' original comments.

My stomach just dropped, says Dignity executive director Marianne Duddy-Burke, it was so depressing. Duddy-Burke says she's glad Francis apologized, but that an apology doesn't take away the sting of hearing the pope use that term. She says the incident points to a larger problem within Catholicism itself. Church people and church leadership have a gap between our beliefs, she says.

She attributes that split to what she calls the river of people who have left the church in recent decades. Polls suggest that the Duddy-Burke analysis is correct. Pew Research found earlier this year that most Catholics believe the church should perform same-sex marriages. Another poll by the Public Religion Research Institute found that one of the top reasons people say they leave their religion is because of negative teachings about LGBTQ people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/05/28/nx-s1-4983747/pope-francis-apology-slur-gay-men-vatican The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos