International student finds TCC a smart choice, wins multiple scholarships

FORT WORTH, Texas Before graduating (with high honors) on May 16 with an associate of arts in business, Southeast Tarrant County College junior Tam Ho had received eight scholarships, including the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Scholarship for University transfer, Dr. Norman D. Ellis Memorial Scholarship from the TCCD Foundation and several from Phi Theta Kappa.

Quite an achievement for any student, but even more remarkable for Tam.

She was 16 when she came to the US from Vietnam and spoke no English. Neither did her mother, who encouraged her to practice her language skills and work towards her education.

With my mother encouraging me, I faced my fears, she said. And like my mother, I learned to be strong.

Tam acquired most of her English in high school. After graduating in 2021, it was time to think about college.

At TCC Southeast she discovered an open door.

She says she was overwhelmed by the warm welcome and abundant resources to help students. I felt a sense of belonging on my campus, she said. In addition to the encouraging environment, she found cultural diversity; soon, she says, she was making friends from all over the world.

Even with the Tams' exciting new prospects, however, stress accompanied the transition. Learning American history was a nightmare and she struggled to understand the background of an unfamiliar country in an unfamiliar language. She credits instructor Eric Salas with offering a new slant.

His lectures showed fascinating connections between current society and the past. The most valuable lesson she learned? If we don't learn from our mistakes, we will make them again and again.

Every professor and every class I took taught me a new lesson, Tam said. In my experience, community college professors always motivate their students to be successful in and out of the classroom.

Tams personal growth involves being brave enough to build new relationships and accept challenging responsibilities. She sought opportunities to further her education and meet people.

In recognition of her progress, she received the Rising Star Award, which celebrates TCC Southeast students who demonstrate exceptional growth, dedication to learning and a determination to make a positive difference. It also highlights leadership potential.

Student Activities Coordinator Carla Hernandez met Tam at new student orientation. Hernandez left TCC a few months after that, but not before encouraging a colleague to get the shy Vietnamese student more involved because she's one of the good ones.

The co-worker later texted her that Tam had started working in their office, was going to be a peer leader, was involved in various TCC Southeast student pursuits, and held office in one of the campus clubs.

When Hernandez returned to TCC, she found that the shy girl she met months ago was now a welcoming, charismatic, friendly, knowledgeable, dedicated and responsible young lady.

As a peer leader for new student orientation, Tam heard many misconceptions about community college from prospective students. They come with fear, and sometimes embarrassment, because they have been told that community college cannot provide them with a quality education. However, this is not true.

She said she received an outstanding education from TCC faculty and staff dedicated to her success, and for far less cost than attending area universities. Then there was campus life, where she thrived as a senator in the Student Government Association and as the Texas regional president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

She won five Phi Theta Kappa scholarships, the Dr. Mary Hood STAR, Sarah Duesman STAR Scholarship (twice), Walter B. Cooper Scholarship, Guistwhite Scholarship and Founders Medal Award (out of 5,000 applicants) and considers her experience at PTK life-changing and a privilege. She says she's more confident now and would tell worried potential students not to worry about community college. In her Founders Medal Award essay, Tam said community college was a “smart choice” for her.

Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of PTK, says America's community colleges are not only affordable and accessible institutions, but quality institutions where students learn and grow academically, socially, personally and professionally. She called Tam the best example of what community colleges have to offer.

Beckie Smith, advisor for PTK's Beta Delta Omicron Chapter at TCC Southeast, agreed that Tam is one of the most popular student role models on campus and says she thrived while at TCC.

The Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship provides $55,000 per year to cover future educational expenses. The money will likely be spent at the University of Texas at Arlington, where Tam plans to transfer in the fall. She envisions a career as a financial advisor.

Attending community college was a great choice for me, she said. I was able to meet professional people, get a great education and be a student leader. TCC has given me the confidence to continue growing.

This is exactly what the advisor of the PTK chapter foresees.

This time in Tams' life is just the beginning, Smith said. Great things are in store for him, and we're lucky to be here where it all began.

Ho was selected as the 2023 PTK Founders Medal Recipient

