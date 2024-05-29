Riaz quoted in international media about US-Bangladesh relations – News





Distinguished Professor Ali Riaz has been quoted by several international media on US-Bangladesh relations and their implications for South Asia. In a report published in Nikkei AsiaRiaz discussed Deputy Assistant Secretary Donald Lowe's recent visit to restore US-Bangladesh relations. In past years, the relationship deteriorated due to US insistence on holding free and fair elections. The 7 January 2024 elections in Bangladesh were boycotted by opposition parties and described by the US as “not free and fair”. “It seems that the US has accepted the ground reality, albeit grudgingly, and hit the reset button on the relationship,” Riaz said. He added that Washington was prioritizing business and geopolitical interests while still aiming to retain some influence over the Bangladeshi government. “Apparently, these considerations are pushing the US to work for low-hanging fruit and avoid straining relations in the near future, but such commitment to 'soft' issues without addressing issues of democracy and rights of man will further reduce US influence in Bangladesh and the Region.” In a report of BBC Bengali Service, Riaz said that on Bangladesh issues, the Biden administration took a values-based approach to foreign policy and emphasized democracy, human rights and labor rights; but the approach did not pass the test. He said India's support for Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh may have influenced the US position. Riaz was also quoted in a separate report by BBC Bengali on the sanction imposed by the State Department on the former chief of the army of Bangladesh for corruption. The sanction was imposed on Aziz Ahmed, who was the army chief until June 21, 2021. Ahmed and his family members will not be able to travel to the US and all their assets in the US will be subject to a freeze. Riaz recalled that the allegations against Ahmed were made in a documentary broadcast on February 1, 2021, on Aljazeera English. He said that despite the long delay in US action, it sends a message that those involved in corruption now may have to pay in the future. In a report by the German international broadcaster German wave (DW), Riaz commented on the Bangladeshi governments' denial that any human rights abusers from Bangladesh have been sent to UN Peacekeeping Missions. DW aired a documentary alleging that military personnel from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka with records of human rights violations have been sent from the respective countries. Denial by the Bangladesh government is not enough to address this issue,” said Riaz. “Instead, the UN should take proactive measures immediately.

