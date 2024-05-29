International
Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of divisive foreign influence bill
TBILISI, Georgia — The Georgian parliament on Tuesday overrode a presidential veto of the foreign agents bill that has sparked weeks of mass protests by critics who say it will limit media freedom and hinder Georgia's chances of joining the European Union.
The legislature, controlled by the ruling Georgian Dream party, overrode the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili, an independent. The president now has five days to approve the bill. If she doesn't, the speaker of parliament will sign it into law.
The bill that was passed by parliament earlier this month requires media, non-governmental organizations and other non-profit groups to register as followers of the interests of a foreign power if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.
Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with the ruling party, vetoed the bill on May 18. She has accused the ruling party of endangering the country's future and obstructing the path to full membership of the free and democratic world.
The veto was rejected by a vote of 84-4 in a contentious parliamentary session, during which a Georgian Dream MP doused the leader of an opposition party with water as he spoke from the podium.
Opponents of the bill gathered outside the parliament building and some shouted Slaves! after the vote was announced. The crowd swelled in the evening and a long procession of protesters marched in front of the Georgian Dream headquarters.
We have realized that our government is ready to throw this country off a cliff. The feeling, when I talk to my friends and people here, is that in the 21st century, our country is again passing under Soviet occupation, said demonstrator Giorgi Natroshvili.
The government says the bill is needed to rein in what it considers to be harmful foreign actors trying to destabilize the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million people, but many Georgian journalists and activists argue the bills' real purpose is to stigmatize them. and limiting debate before parliament. elections scheduled for October.
Opponents denounce the legislation as Russian law because it resembles measures taken by the Kremlin to crack down on independent news media, non-profit organizations and activists. Critics say the move may have been instigated by Moscow to hinder Georgia's chances of further integration with the West.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, however, claimed that the law will help that integration.
The transparency law will create better foundations for securing Georgia's EU membership, he said at a press conference after the vote, adding that the law would strengthen Georgia's sovereignty.
But the member of the opposition parliament Khatia Dekanoidze said: Now we have an absolutely new reality… Perhaps, the window for integration in the European Union will close.
The bill is almost identical to the one the ruling party was pressured to withdraw last year after massive street protests. Renewed demonstrations again gripped Georgia as the bill made its way through parliament. Demonstrators clashed with police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.
The European Union's foreign policy arm has said the adoption of the law negatively affects Georgia's progress on its path to the EU.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that travel sanctions would be imposed on Georgian officials who are responsible or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia. He noted that it remains our hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider the bill and take steps to move forward with their nations' democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
The EU offered Georgia candidate status last December, while making clear that Tbilisi must implement key policy recommendations for its membership bid to progress.
The opposition United National Movement has described the bill as part of Georgian Dream's efforts to draw the country into Russia's sphere of influence, claims it vehemently denies. The Georgian Dream was founded by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a former prime minister and billionaire who made his fortune in Russia.
Zuka Elbakidze, a student who was among the protesters who gathered in Tbilisi ahead of Tuesday's vote, said that this day will determine the fate of our country, adding that we are making a choice between Europe and Russia and all to the people gathered here, except the policemen. , they love Europe and the West.
We are witnessing physically, literally, how Georgian citizens, like members of the Parliament of Georgia, are selling our country, said another protester, Mariam Geguchadze.
Russia-Georgia relations have often been strained since Georgia became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
In 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which had made a failed attempt to regain control of the breakaway province of South Ossetia. Moscow then recognized South Ossetia and another breakaway province, Abkhazia, as independent states and strengthened its military presence there. Most of the world considers both regions to be part of Georgia.
Tbilisi cut diplomatic ties with Moscow and the status of the region remains a major irritant even as Russian-Georgian relations have improved in recent years.
