Aucklanders: Be ready for a windy Wednesday night

Update #2: May 29, 2024, 4:40 p.m

Auckland has already experienced a wet and windy afternoon of thunder, hail and wind, with strong winds expected to continue overnight. The message from Auckland Emergency Management is to plan ahead for the impacts of high winds and potential power outages.

Auckland Emergency Management acting general manager Adam Maggs reminds Aucklanders to keep an eye on the forecast, changing weather conditions and relevant travel and transport updates.

More wind is yet to come. Messy weather systems like these are difficult to predict and we still expect the effects of these strong winds to be felt across the region overnight.

Strong winds can move branches, signs and other items very easily, so please take care of yourself and each other if you are traveling home or leaving this evening.

Take a moment to plan your trip before you leave, drive to the conditions, watch your speed and avoid unnecessary trips if you can. If you need to get around Auckland, look for updates from Auckland Transport and NZTA Waka Kotahi on any impacts to the road network, public transport services and potential closures of the Auckland Harbor Bridge.

At home, think about what's outside that might move in strong winds. If trees fall and the power goes out, treat power lines as live and refer to your power provider's website for updates, Mr Maggs says.

Public transport customers can check ATs Travel Planner or the AT Mobile app for updates, the transport network is operating largely as planned

Stay updated on the latest state highway information with NZTA Journey Planner.

Secure outdoor items and furniture and think about windblown debris if out and about, signs, branches, fences, etc.

Trees on public property can be reported to Auckland Council through it Web page

Report stormwater blockages or other public drainage issues to Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.

About the region today

While there have certainly been impacts across Auckland today, most things have been managed as normal by the council and response agencies.

As of 9:30 this morning, the council's Healthy Water team and contractors have responded to 46 service requests for stormwater blocking and rain-related issues, which is slightly higher than a standard day , but quite normal for a rainy day.

Arbor teams have also responded to requests in a business-as-usual manner, with 65 jobs registered in total and just over half of them classified as urgent or critical. Contractor crews are responding as a priority. Most of the major tree damage has been in the southern part of the region.

Update #1: May 29, 2024, 11:50 am

Aucklanders should plan ahead for windy afternoons and evenings

MetService has issued a severe gale warning and a strong wind warning (orange) for Auckland, including Aotea Great Barrier, for this afternoon, evening and into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Auckland Emergency Management acting general manager Adam Maggs urges Aucklanders to plan ahead for a windy afternoon and evening.

Forecasters are expecting very stormy conditions across the Auckland region, so it's important that Aucklanders plan ahead.

While we wouldn't tell people to go home immediately, it's important to keep a close eye on any weather forecast updates and plan your trip very carefully.

This means staying up to date with advice from Auckland Transport and NZTA Waka Kotahi about any impacts on the road network, public transport services and potential closures of the Auckland Harbor Bridge.

If you're out and about, drive at your own pace and if you don't need to be on the road this afternoon or evening, you can help avoid any pressure on transport networks by staying indoors or delaying your journey.

Strong winds can knock down trees and affect power services, so if you're in an area prone to power outages, now is a good time to make sure you have a backup plan for a short period of time.

Trees on public property can be reported to Auckland Council via our website and call us on 09 301 0101 for blockages or stormwater issues, says Mr Maggs.

MetService Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Aucklanders are in for an extremely windy afternoon and evening.

We expect winds to peak this afternoon and evening at significantly higher speeds than we've seen this morning, and we expect gusts to become even more frequent.

Scattered thunderstorms were also seen, however these will be quick with short spells of heavy rain and windy conditions being more of a concern, she says.

Public transport customers are encouraged to check ATs Travel Planner or the AT Mobile app for updates today. To stay updated on the latest state highway information, check NZTA Journey Planner.