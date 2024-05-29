International
NL commits to providing medical benefits to early childhood educators through the fall
Newfoundland and Labrador's education minister says she hopes to see medical benefits for early childhood educators by the fall.
Krista Lynn Howell announced the commitment Tuesday in partnership with the federal government and the Association of Early Childhood Educators of Newfoundland and Labrador (AECENL). The plan is expected to cost $1.8 million, partially funded through a $306 million early childhood care agreement between Ottawa and the province.
Howell said the choice plan would incur some costs for child care centers, but the federal government would also contribute to the overall cost.
Benefits will be managed by AECENLand, available to anyone who has worked at least three months at a regulated provider participating in the province's operating grant, including educators, trainees, other staff members and family care providers children.
“I think we're at a really critical point where we finally recognize the value of these educators,” Howell told reporters, adding that the benefits will be available to about 1,600 people. early access to flexible medical benefits that best meet their needs.”
Having benefits was a key recommendation in a report released in March by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labor, which says 57 percent of educators reported they were unable to get health or dental benefits through their work.
The report also said that 42 percent of educators surveyed were considering leaving the profession.
AECEN executive director Skye Taylor said while details on exact coverage plans are still being worked out, any steps to support and improve the quality of life of ECEs are welcome.
“If we have someone who has high-cost medications, they'll be able to afford things like prescriptions and be able to go to physical therapy,” Taylor said.
“We don't know what package we're going to come down with, but AECENL would like to see something as well, with some mental health components. With ECEs we deal with burnout and that, so we want to find a package that will support them.”
Taylor told reporters that recruiting and retaining ECEs will be key going forward, noting a shortfall of more than 600 workers as of a few months ago. The province currently has 9,400 $10-a-day care spaces, with about 2,000 more in development, according to Howell.
More details on the benefits plan and how people can take advantage of it are expected in the coming months, Taylor said.
Speaking to CBCNews on Monday before the announcement, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jenna Sudds said the move is an important step in recognizing the importance of improving conditions for ECEs.
“In Newfoundland and Labrador, we've seen a salary grid introduced, some grants have been introduced to offset the cost of upskilling. But we keep hearing from ECEs that there needs to be more support,” Sudds said.
“The ability to access health benefits is incredibly important. This is a workforce that is vital, frankly, to our economy. When we have a healthy early childhood educator workforce, it enables mothers and fathers and professions others to be able to get in, get out and also go to work.”
