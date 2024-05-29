Opening remarks by the Director-General of WHO at the seventy-seventh session of the World Health Assembly, 28 May 2024





Thank you, John-Arne. Excellency, dear colleagues and friends, The World Health Assembly is off to a great start. This morning, Committee A approved the 14thth The General Program of Work – our guiding strategy for the next four years, with the mission of promoting, ensuring and protecting the health of people in the world. On Sunday evening, we launched the first WHO Investment Round – a critical part of our long-term plan to transform the way WHO is funded and implement GPW14. The budget for the implementation of GPW14 is US$11.1 billion, over four years. We estimate that approximately US$4 billion will be provided through assessed contributions if the increases committed to by Member States are realized. The Investment Round aims to mobilize another $7 billion through voluntary contributions. Today, we are launching the WHO Investment Case, which shows how, if fully funded and implemented, GPW14 could contribute to saving 40 million lives over four years. These lives will be saved across the range of our work, from expanding immunization, preventing NCDs, to providing vital services during emergencies. Together we can make 10,000 health facilities climate-resilient; We can help 84 countries achieve their disease elimination targets; And we can keep the world safer by assessing health threats and coordinating responses to multiple emergencies at any time. But we can only do this with the predictable and flexible funding we need to make long-term plans and to recruit and retain the people we need to implement those plans. Excellency, colleagues, I thank Brazil, which will host the Investment Round as President of the G20, together with France, Germany and Norway, as well as Mauritania in its capacity as chair of the African Union. I also thank the G7 finance ministers who recently called for increased funding for WHO through the Investment Round. And I thank all Member States and other donors for their voluntary contributions, especially those who already provide predictable and flexible funding. I congratulate you on the case of Investments. We seek the support of every member state and donor to ensure that the Investment Round is a success and that GPW14 is fully funded so that together we can realize our shared vision to promote, deliver and protect people's health in the world. I thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-seventy-seventh-world-health-assembly-roundtable–28-may-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos