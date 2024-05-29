The book that tells the truth examines the University of Melbourne's relationship with Indigenous people

LR: Dhoombak Goobgoowana Editors Dr James Waghorne, Dr Ross L Jones and Redmond Barry The Honorable Professor Marcia Langton AO. Image credit: James Henry

A research paper examining the University of Melbourne's troubled and complex historical relationship with Indigenous people was released today.

The book, titled Dhoombak Goobgoowana: A History of Indigenous Australia and the University of Melbourneincludes chapters on the colonial and eugenic history of the University of Melbourne and collaboration in scientific racism.

Dhoombak Goobgoowana means “truth telling” in the Woi Wurrung language of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people, on whose undivided lands several campuses of the University of Melbourne are located.

The book was written and edited by Redmond Barry Distinguished Professor Marcia Langton AO and historians Dr Ross L Jones and Dr James Waghorne and is published by Melbourne University Publishing. The first of a two-volume series, more than 60 authors contributed content.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Maskell said the book grew out of the vision, commitment and activism of Indigenous leaders within and beyond the University.

“To move forward we need to tell the truth about the University's history and engagement with Indigenous Australia,” Professor Maskell said.

“We can no longer look away from this difficult history and its legacy, we must face the effect this history has had and continues to have on the indigenous community.

“These books are part of a wider process of telling the truth about the University. It is essential that we listen to the Indigenous community and work with them to better understand what the University needs to do to recognize our past, change our culture and make the University a place that embraces its history, accepts its mistakes of the past and provides a welcoming environment in which to thrive.”

The first volume, called Truth, addresses the University's relationship with Indigenous people through several lenses: Place, Human Remains, Colonial-Colonial Knowledge, and Indigenous Knowledge.

It examines the early beneficiaries who were involved in and/or benefited from the theft of land, wealth, and labor. It also examines the human remains used by the University, the widespread interest and promotion of eugenics, and research that depended on the unacknowledged expertise of indigenous knowledge holders.

Professor Barry Judd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), acknowledged the importance of Dhoombak Goobgowana and the University's examination of its troubling history of engagement with Indigenous people.

“While facing this history is important, it is only the beginning,” Professor Judd said.

“The actions that result from telling the truth will be what transforms the University of Melbourne and its community.

“The University's commitment to truth-telling is outlined in Murmuk Djerring, the University's Indigenous Strategy 2023–2027. This process and the actions outlined will, I hope, lead to a more collaborative, productive and respectful future for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous members of our community and beyond.”

The second volume, called Voice, will examine the presence of Indigenous people at the University and the experience, efforts and activism of Indigenous students and staff. It will be published in early 2025.

The first volume of Dhoombak Goobgowana was formally submitted to the Yoorrook Justice Commission, the first formal truth-telling process into the injustices experienced by Indigenous people in Victoria.

The university is also planning to establish a Center for Truth Telling and Dialogue to support research, teaching and learning on this topic and which will support faculty in their existing and proposed projects that address issues of truth and justice.

The book is available for free as an ebook to download on a website dedicated to Dhoombak Goobgoowana, which also includes comments from the editors and links to a series of Following articles and other resources.

The e-book will also be available for free from May 28, 2024 to mup.com.au and all major e-book providers. The print book will be available from 1 July 2024 from mup.com.au and selected retailers.

Additional quotes

Redmond Barry, Honorable Professor Marcia Langton AO

“I have worked at the University of Melbourne for almost a quarter of a century. I heard whispered asides in the corridors about aspects of the institution's history explored in Volume 1 of Dhoombak Goobgoowana.

“For a long time, those of us whose academic professions require us to understand the impacts of our scholarship on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have wanted our colleagues and students to be aware of the events, the people and the intellectual forces of the nineteen and twenties. centuries that shaped our modern university.

“The profound influence of pseudoscience, eugenics, and racism on our disciplines and public attitudes is poorly understood. Like me, many have wanted to rid academia of racism, and in particular, to recognize Indigenous knowledge and contributions to human knowledge by including Indigenous knowledge in academia.

“The authors of the chapters in Volume 1 have shed a bright light on the archives and collected the historical facts that together give a very different picture of the past than the myth supported by ignorance.

“Several chapters reveal the activities of those who reformed the institution and included indigenous peoples and knowledge in our efforts, slowly overcoming the traditional Western attitude of supremacy towards them.

“As far as I can tell, no other university in the world has produced a record of its engagement with indigenous peoples. As the first of its kind, this volume is a telling of the truth that will inform our community for generations, overcome the moral damage of the past, and uphold just relations with Indigenous people.”

Dr Ross L Jones:

“History is a way of remembering. Dhoombak Goobgoowana is concerned with oblivion – the oblivion of the University of Melbourne's founding on untrodden ground; the oblivion of the total absence of indigenous Australians in her life in the first century; forgetting the racism that underpinned much of what the University studied, taught and preached and forgetting the basic humanity of the First People of this continent.

“Dhoombak Goobgoowana is concerned to remember these forgotten issues and to celebrate the path the University has begun to take to remedy the glaring omission of our indigenous people.”

Dr James Waghorne:

“The stories of the University have long been distorted. By acknowledging prejudices, past failures, expressions of intolerance or violence, the University can renew itself and grow again.

“This story gives a new perspective on university histories, at least official university histories, which have rarely found space for many of the themes that appear here.

“The project has parallels with legacies of slavery projects undertaken by universities across the Western world, particularly in its analysis of race, but the issues informing the history of Australia's Indigenous peoples are different, as are the contributions of Indigenous knowledge. “