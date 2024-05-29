International
Funding news for global health researchers: 27 May 2024
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
Special announcements
NINDS seeks information on global neurological diseases
The National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke (NINDS) has issued a Request for Information from all stakeholders to identify global health research priorities, capacity building and training needs, and best practices or strategies that can facilitate equitable global health research in neurological disorders.
NIH Office of Women's Health Research issues Notice of Special Interest
The NIH Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH) and the Office of AIDS Research (OAR), in partnership with Institute, Center, and Office (ICO) partners across NIH are issuing this notice to highlight interest in obtaining grant applications for HIV research and training that clearly and interdisciplinaryly focus on the health needs of genderqueer women and girls, as well as gender diverse people.
The next featured event
The Barmes Global Health Lecture returns on June 5
After a four-year hiatus, the David E. Barmes Global Health Lecture Series is back!
- Themes: The global response to HIV/AIDS: Then, now, the future
- The speaker: Ambassador Dr. John Nkengasong, USAID Global Coordinator and Senior Official of the Bureau of Health Security and Global Diplomacy.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 PM ET (US)
- location: NIH Campus, Bethsda, MD (USA) and Virtual
- Registration and information
US Government Affairs in Global Health
These vacancies are open to US citizens and US nationals only. Foreign nationals or lawful permanent residents are not eligible for consideration.
Doctor – Public Health
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is seeking two physicians, (Physician – Public Health – GP-15) (Physician – Public Health/Bilingual GP-14) in locations around the globe.
Future deadlines for Fogarty's funding opportunities
Future deadlines for all Fogarty funding opportunities
Funding opportunities in which Fogarty is a partner:
Administrative allowances for current grantees:
Current Fogarty recipients can apply for additional funding through the announcements below:
All administrative allowances
Financing options
NIH funding opportunities focusing on global health and foreign collaboration:
NIH funding opportunities to which foreign components may apply:
Other funding news
Other funding updates that may be of interest to global health researchers.
NIH General Notices:
Notices of changes in NIH funding opportunities:
NIH Notices of Special Interest (NOSIs):
Non-NIH Funding Opportunities:
- 2024-2025
Burke HGHI Burke on Climate and Health applications are now open! The scholarship award includes a stipend of $75,000 per year for a total of up to two years to support climate and health-related scholarship. During the fellowship period, the Climate and Health Fellows will be an integral member of the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Salata Institute and will participate in inter-university engagements on climate change.
Application deadline: May 31, 2024
- CRDF Global is accepting proposals from US, Japanese, and other regional Asia-Pacific (APac)-based joint investigators working in infectious disease and immunology research for
US-Japan Cooperative Medical Sciences Program (USJCMSP) Collaborative Awards..
Application deadline: June 3, 2024
- of
WHO Unit on Health Ethics and Governance invites proposals designed to help promote ethically sound and equitable climate and health research. Proposals should clearly identify the intended outcomes and describe how these can support the development of ethical research on health and climate change.
Application deadline: June 17, 2024
-
welcome is providing funding for multidisciplinary teams to generate evidence of where dengue and Zika viruses co-circulate and to investigate the implications this has on host immune responses and clinical outcomes.
Application deadline: June 25, 2024
- Three years old
NOMISSTRI Postdoctoral Research Fellowship in Animal Behavior in the Tropics is seeking outstanding postdoc biologists to study animal behavior in Panama.
Application deadline: July 15, 2024
-
American Association for Cancer Research and AstraZeneca Endometrial Cancer Research Fellowship is accepting applications from postdocs to conduct endometrial cancer research.
Application deadline: July 18, 2024
-
Seed grants for climate change and human health from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund that supports small, early-stage grants.
Application deadline: July 25, 2024
-
UNESCO's Global Program for Women in Science in Egypt for Young Talentidentifies and rewards talented young female scientists from Egypt working in the life or physical sciences.
Application deadline: July 31, 2024
-
More non-NIH funding opportunities
Manuscript, abstract and poster submission options
- of
Journal of the International AIDS Society (JIAS) is now accepting abstracts for an upcoming journal supplement entitled Delivering differentiated services beyond HIV treatment for mainstreaming and other health needs.
- Last submission: June 28, 2024
-
Beyond Global Health has announced a call for submissions for art, poetry, prose and photography to explore global health research, highlighting the human stories behind the data. Open to researchers, health professionals, artists and anyone passionate about global health. Limit 1 submission per entry, maximum 3 entries. Submissions must be original and previously unpublished and include a brief description of the submission with ethical considerations.
- Submission deadline: June 30, 2024
-
Academy of Health and the National Institutes of Health are accepting abstract submissions for the 17th Annual Conference on Dissemination and Implementation Science in Health. The theme of the 17th Annual Conference is Moving Fast and Slow: Optimizing the Pace of Implementation.
- Last submission: July 18, 2024
- of
Pan African Medical Journal welcomes a special issue related to all aspects of mpox in Africa, including epidemiology, research, clinical practice, outbreak investigation and response, and other relevant mpox data and activities in Africa.
- Last submission: November 30, 2024
Events
Events for global health researchers:
-
- Date: May 2729
- Location: Sapporo, Japan
- Organized by the Mount Sinai Institute for Climate Change, Environmental Health and Exponomics
-
- Date: May 27 June 1
- Location: Geneva, Switzerland
-
GIS & UTHealth Global Conference Houston 2024
- Date: May 29
- Location: Houston, TX (USA)
- Organized by the Global Implementation Society
-
Global Social Determinants of Health
- Date: May 29
- Location: Geneva, Switzerland and Virtually
- Organized by Boston University School of Public Health
-
Using partnerships to improve the health of youth living with HIV in Peru
- Date: May 31
- Location: Virtual
- Part of the Harvard Global Health Institute's Virtual Coffee Session Series
-
Disaster Research Response Network (DR2) Workshop in Asia
- Date: 31 May 1 June
- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan
- Sponsored by National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), USA and National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan
-
World Conference on Research Integrity
- Date: June 24
- Location: Athens, Greece
-
Annual Conference for the Advancement of Participatory Science
- Date: June 3-6
- Location: Virtual
- Organized by the Association for the Advancement of Participatory Sciences
-
Fogarty Advisory Board Meeting
- Date: June 4
- Location: Bethesda, MD (USA) and Virtual
-
The global response to HIV/AIDS: Then, now, the future
- Date: June 5
- Location: Bethesda, MD (USA) and Virtual
- Speaker: Ambassador Dr. John N. Nkengasong
- Part of the David E. Barmes Global Health Lecture Series
- Sponsored by the Fogarty International Center and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR)
-
Webinar on Updates on NIH Training Grant Applications
- Date: June 5
- Location: Virtual
- Hosted by the NIH Office of Extramural Research
Fogarty events calendar
