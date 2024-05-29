International news of local government 29.05.24





Here are the latest important and interesting stories from the local government sector that caught our attention. In this roundup of what's happening now in the world of local government, you'll find best practice, inspiration and more from across the sector. No reason to complain as the Victorian council puts coffee on the trails

In a world first trial, Macedonian Ranges Council, Victoria is testing the use of coffee grounds on its concrete walkways as a replacement for sand. In partnership with RMIT researchers, the test sees coffee grounds converted into biochar (a charcoal-like substance) through high heat. As a biofuel, this organic waste can make concrete 30% stronger. Project leader Dr Rajeev Roychand said sand is becoming scarce over time and this waste can replace up to 15 per cent of sand in concrete, reducing costs in the process.

Government News Climate action number one priority for euro mayors

A survey of 92 mayors in 28 European countries has revealed that climate action remains a top priority for leaders across the continent. 67% of mayors ranked climate action as their biggest priority, more than double the next biggest challenges, including social inclusion and equality (31%) and social and affordable housing (30%). The survey was carried out by Eurocities, where secretary general Andr Sobczak stated before the European elections that Europe's mayors have made it clear that a better future for Europe's people starts in its cities. With 75 percent of Europeans living in cities, mayors are calling on the EU to invest in infrastructure that will reduce inequalities, strengthen public services and build a fair, green and prosperous future for Europe .

SmartCitiesWorld The world's first homeless museum opens in London

The Museum of Homelessness has found a permanent home in Finsbury Park, London. Previously a traveling exhibit for a decade, the museum depicts how homelessness can happen to anyone. It offers a mix of education, advocacy and storytelling based on the experiences of homeless people, providing an interactive experience where volunteers share the stories behind the items in the collection. Inaugural exhibition How to survive the apocalypse opened last Friday and is inspired by the idea of ​​permakrisa.

Bloomberg Only a small minority of Madrid short-term rentals are legal

of The city of Madrid Last week they released new figures showing that only 1,008 of the capital's 13,502 short-term rental apartments, just 7.5% of the total, are legal. Every one of Madrid's 21 districts is experiencing over-tourism. In the Centro area, more than 15% of residential properties are tourist apartments. Legal short-stay rentals require a city license and city authorization based on several factors, including a dual entrance and independent access from the rest of the apartment building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lgiu.org/blog-article/international-local-government-news-29-05-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

