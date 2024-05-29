International
World News In Brief: Menstrual Hygiene Day, Guterres Condemns DPRK Missile Launch, Sudan Conflict
Specifically, the report notes that only two in five schools worldwide provide menstrual health education, while less than one in three schools globally have menstrual waste bins in girls' bathrooms.
Furthermore, 427 million children are unable to use single-sex, accessible toilets at school; Meanwhile, one in five schools lack sanitary services altogether.
UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, actress Millie Bobby Brown, said she dreams, …of a world where periods don't stop us in a video statement.
Ms Brown said the silence surrounding periods is unbearable for millions of people.
Now, just imagine this experience during a war or natural disaster. No running water, no electricity, nowhere safe to go, Ms Brown said.
The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said she hopes her video will draw attention to the millions of people around the world whose lives are cut short every month because they are unable to access menstrual products and support .
The poverty of the period
UN Women is also using World Menstrual Hygiene Day to raise awareness of period poverty and the action needed to end it.
The agency recognizes period poverty as the inability to afford and access menstrual products, sanitary and hygienic facilities, and education and awareness to manage menstrual health; caused by stigma, the high cost of menstrual products and the lack of water and sanitation facilities.
says UN Women the poverty of that period can affect the education of girls and women as many of them are forced to miss school days due to their inability to have adequate resources. The issue also has dangerous and immediate health consequences for women and girls who are sexually abused, forced into early marriage or experience female genital mutilation as a result of menstruation.
UN Women says policies and budgets can effectively address and end this issue by providing safe hygiene services in facilities, making menstrual products free and more affordable, and reversing the stigma of periods.
UN Secretary General condemns Korea's military missile launch
Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the attempted launch of another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). his spokesman, Stphane Dujarric, said on Tuesday.
According to news reports, the DPRK launched a satellite rocket on Monday that exploded shortly after takeoff.
Mr. Dujarric said, any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to what is important Security Council the resolutions.
The Secretary-General's spokesman said Mr. Guterres is calling on the DPRK to adhere to its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions. He also expects the DPRK to immediately resume talks without preconditions to achieve lasting peace and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
General Assembly President Dennis Francis echoed these comments and also called on the DPRK to fully comply with these binding obligations.
Sudan: Clashes continue in
Turning to Sudan, where the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports an increasingly dire humanitarian situation in El Fasher in North Darfur.
The ongoing fighting has left many parts of the city without electricity and water, while a large segment of the population lacks access to basic necessities, including food and health care services.
OCHA has also received deeply disturbing reports that medical facilities, displacement camps and critical civilian infrastructure have been affected by the hostilities.
International Organization for Migration (IOM) shows that around 58,000 people from El Fasher have been displaced since April 1, and many more civilians, including children and the elderly, are experiencing difficulties getting to safer areas.
OCHA calls on parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, allow the safe passage of civilians and humanitarian aid, and stop fighting.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/05/1150321
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hornets and Eagles win sectional tennis title | News, sports, jobs
- How to make a fashion brand thrive in this climate
- World News In Brief: Menstrual Hygiene Day, Guterres Condemns DPRK Missile Launch, Sudan Conflict
- The FBI are investigating missing ancient treasures from the British Museum. #Shorts #BBCNews
- President Jokowi visits Central Java to pay respects at Syarifah Salma Funeral Home
- When the heart actor calls Mamie Laverock on life support after falling five stories from a balcony
- Narendra Modi's India has controlled post-Covid inflation better than Biden's United States, Meloni's Italy or Trudeau's Canada: study
- Turkey's Erdogan says the spirit of the United Nations is dead in Gaza
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak criticizes Bollywood's silence on the Palestinian issue
- What John Cohen said about the options for alternates
- Here's where fans can buy it
- Domino Data Lab Announces Computing Coalition to Combat Data Silos in Clinical Research