World News In Brief: Menstrual Hygiene Day, Guterres Condemns DPRK Missile Launch, Sudan Conflict

Specifically, the report notes that only two in five schools worldwide provide menstrual health education, while less than one in three schools globally have menstrual waste bins in girls' bathrooms.

Furthermore, 427 million children are unable to use single-sex, accessible toilets at school; Meanwhile, one in five schools lack sanitary services altogether.

UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, actress Millie Bobby Brown, said she dreams, …of a world where periods don't stop us in a video statement.

Ms Brown said the silence surrounding periods is unbearable for millions of people.

Now, just imagine this experience during a war or natural disaster. No running water, no electricity, nowhere safe to go, Ms Brown said.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said she hopes her video will draw attention to the millions of people around the world whose lives are cut short every month because they are unable to access menstrual products and support .

The poverty of the period

UN Women is also using World Menstrual Hygiene Day to raise awareness of period poverty and the action needed to end it.

The agency recognizes period poverty as the inability to afford and access menstrual products, sanitary and hygienic facilities, and education and awareness to manage menstrual health; caused by stigma, the high cost of menstrual products and the lack of water and sanitation facilities.

says UN Women the poverty of that period can affect the education of girls and women as many of them are forced to miss school days due to their inability to have adequate resources. The issue also has dangerous and immediate health consequences for women and girls who are sexually abused, forced into early marriage or experience female genital mutilation as a result of menstruation.

UN Women says policies and budgets can effectively address and end this issue by providing safe hygiene services in facilities, making menstrual products free and more affordable, and reversing the stigma of periods.

UN Secretary General condemns Korea's military missile launch

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the attempted launch of another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). his spokesman, Stphane Dujarric, said on Tuesday.

According to news reports, the DPRK launched a satellite rocket on Monday that exploded shortly after takeoff.

Mr. Dujarric said, any launch by the DPRK using ballistic missile technology is contrary to what is important Security Council the resolutions.

The Secretary-General's spokesman said Mr. Guterres is calling on the DPRK to adhere to its international obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions. He also expects the DPRK to immediately resume talks without preconditions to achieve lasting peace and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

General Assembly President Dennis Francis echoed these comments and also called on the DPRK to fully comply with these binding obligations.

Sudan: Clashes continue in

Turning to Sudan, where the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports an increasingly dire humanitarian situation in El Fasher in North Darfur.

The ongoing fighting has left many parts of the city without electricity and water, while a large segment of the population lacks access to basic necessities, including food and health care services.

OCHA has also received deeply disturbing reports that medical facilities, displacement camps and critical civilian infrastructure have been affected by the hostilities.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) shows that around 58,000 people from El Fasher have been displaced since April 1, and many more civilians, including children and the elderly, are experiencing difficulties getting to safer areas.

OCHA calls on parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, allow the safe passage of civilians and humanitarian aid, and stop fighting.