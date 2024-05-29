Holes found in Japanese city screen preventing tourists from taking photos of Mount Fuji





The display was placed in Fujikawaguchiko What is expected next? Officials say they are working to repair the holes. A Japanese city that erected a large black screen in an attempt to stop tourists from taking pictures of Mount Fuji and overcrowding the area has discovered holes in the screen and is working to repair them. Fujikawaguchiko, a popular spot for viewing and photographing the iconic mountain, put up the screen last Tuesday, but the next day officials discovered a hole in it. By Tuesday morning local time, officials said they had found about ten similar holes, all at eye level and all apparently the right size to fit a camera lens. Workers put up the screen to stop crowding in the area.(AP: Kyodo News) A particularly popular viewing spot is outside a Lawson convenience store, where photos taken at a certain angle would make it look like Mount Fuji was sitting on top of the store's roof. Local residents have complained about visitors blocking the narrow sidewalk and walking onto the busy road or onto neighboring properties to get their shots, officials said. The city spent 1.3 million yen ($12,434) to install the 2.5-meter-high black netting that stretches 20 meters and additional fences along the sidewalk. last week The display has helped ease congestion in the area, officials said. Over-tourism has also become a growing problem in other popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto and Kamakura. To help tackle the growing problem of over-tourism, in Kamakura, English-speaking guides have been helping direct tourists to prevent them from obstructing busy train stations. In Kyoto, authorities have reportedly installed screens at the main train station, showing live feeds of tourist areas to allow visitors to gauge crowds to better plan their trips. Climbing Mount Fuji has also become a matter of over-tourism, which is why a reservation system has been set up. Under the new system, hikers have to choose whether to do a day hike or stay overnight at several huts available along the trail. The reservation system will only allow 4,000 hikers to access the trail each day. AP/ABC

